Jon Stewart told Federal Trade Commission (FTC) Chair Lina Khan on Monday’s episode of “The Daily Show” that Apple wouldn’t allow him to interview her for a podcast on the tech giant’s platform.

Stewart’s admission comes just a week after the Justice Department sued Apple, accusing the company of violating antitrust laws.

“I wanted to have you on a podcast and Apple asked us not to do it,” Stewart said to Khan, in reference to his podcast that was an extension of his Apple show “The Problem With Jon Stewart,” which was canceled in October.

“They literally said ‘Please don’t talk to her,’ having nothing to do with what you do for a living. I think they just… I didn’t think they cared for you is what happened,” Stewart continued.

“They wouldn’t let us do even that dumb thing we just did in the first act on AI,” Stewart said, referencing an earlier segment in Monday’s show. “Like, what is that sensitivity? Why are they so afraid to even have these conversations out in the public sphere?”

Khan replied saying “I think it just shows the danger of what happens when you concentrate so much power and so much decision-making on a small number of companies.”

The FTC chair has been vocal regarding concerns over the practices of tech giants that she views as monopolistic, arguing that the tactics stifle consumer choice.

Stewart returned to “The Daily Show” in February, hosting Monday evenings through the 2024 election cycle, after leaving the show in 2015.

“The Problem With Jon Stewart,” was axed by Apple TV+ due to creative differences between the host and the streaming service. Stewart and the tech giant’s leaders faced disagreements on the guests and content that would be covered in Season 3 of the talk show.