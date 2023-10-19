“The Problem With Jon Stewart” has been axed at Apple TV+ due to creative differences, according to media reports.

Despite being previously renewed for a third season, the streamer has abandoned the planned installment amid a clash of ideas between the former “Daily Show” host and Apple executives. Taping for the third installment was slated to begin in the coming weeks, per a report from The New York Times, but plans have since been scrapped.

According to the Times, Stewart and the tech giant’s leaders faced recent disagreements on the guests and content that would be covered in Season 3 of the talk show, with the host telling his staffers on Thursday that Apple was concerned about topics Stewart had brought forward, including China and artificial intelligence. Ahead of the 2024 election, one of the staffers told the Times more points of dispute were likely.

A spokesperson for Apple TV+ did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.

The first season of “The Problem” debuted in September 2021, marking Stewart’s return as a talk show host after a six-year break since he hosted Comedy Central’s “The Daily Show” from 1999 to 2015. Following his departure from “The Daily Show,” Stewart passed the hosting baton over to Trevor Noah.

“The Problem With Jon Stewart” originated from multiyear agreement Stewart inked with the streamer in 2020, which also covered other projects in development through his Busboy Productions banner. Its second season, which launched on Oct. 7, 2022, shifted to weekly release after the first installment dropped new episodes every other week.

Over the course of its two seasons at the streamer, “The Problem” scored five Emmy nominations, including outstanding directing for a variety series, outstanding talk series and outstanding technical direction and camerawork in 2023.

Stewart served as an executive producer for the series alongside showrunner Brinda Adhikari, James Dixon and Richard Plepler. Chris McShane served as co-executive producer while Lorrie Baranek took on the role of supervising producer and Chelsea Devantez served as head writer.