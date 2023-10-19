‘Sweet Magnolias’ Scores Season 4 Renewal at Netflix

“Sweet Magnolias” will return for a fourth season on Netflix, the streamer announced Thursday.

The series, whose third installment was released in July, has scored global success on the streamer, with its first three seasons appearing on Netflix’s global top 10 list for 10 weeks across more than 60 countries. With the new installment’s premiere earlier this summer, “Sweet Magnolias” Season 3 debuted in the top spot on the most-watched TV list as it logged 4.6 million views in its first week on the streamer.

Sheryl J. Anderson will return as showrunner and executive producer for the fourth season alongside Dan Paulson, who returns as an EP for Daniel L. Paulson Productions. The fourth season will consist of 10 50-minute episodes, per the streamer.

Based on the series of novels by Sherryl Woods, who also serves as an executive producer on the show, the show “follows lifelong best friends Maddie, Dana Sue and Helen as they juggle relationships, family, and careers in the charming small town of Serenity, SC,” according to the official logline. With a history of navigating life and heartbreak together since childhood, the tight-knit trio has have been best friends since childhood, the friends are there for one another every step of the way in the next chapter of their lives.

JoAnna Garcia Swisher stars as Maddie in the Netflix drama serieswhile Dana Brooke plays Elliott and Heather Headley stars as Helen.

In addition to Swisher, Brooke and Headley, the drama series rounds out its cast with Justin Bruening as Cal Maddox, Brandon Quinn as Ronnie Sullivan, Chris Klein as Bill Townsend, Jamie Lynn Spears as Noreen Fitzgibbons, Anneliese Judge as Annie Sullivan, Carson Rowland as Ty Townsend, Logan Allen as Kyle Townsend, Chris Medlin as Isaac Downey, Dion Johnstone as Erik Whitley, Janet Hubert as Bev Decatur and Wynn Everett as Kathy.