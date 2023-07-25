WrapPRO is free this week. See the inside scoops, expert analysis and exclusive data subscribers get daily. Click here for more information.

“Bridgerton” spin-off series “Queen Charlotte” has entered Netflix’s all-time most popular shows list.

Debuting on the streamer’s most popular English series list at No. 10, the romantic drama has logged 80.3 million views to date. With “Wednesday” Season 1 still sitting atop the list, the first and second installments of “Bridgerton” remain on the list in the fourth and eighth spots, respectively. “Queen Charlotte” follows “The Witcher” Season 1, which holds down the ninth spot on the list.

In terms of this week’s viewing, “Sweet Magnolias” Season 3 and the second installment of “The Lincoln Lawyer” locked down the top spots on the English TV list, in the first and second spots, respectively, with a tie for a viewership of 4.6 million. The first season of “The Lincoln Lawyer” also appeared on the ninth spot on the list with 2.1 million views. “The Witcher” Season 3 returned to the list at No. 3 with 4.2 million views, while “Too Hot to Handle” Season 5 came next in fourth place with 4.1 million views.

On the movie side, “The Out-Laws” held down the No. 1 spot on the English films list with 12.1 million views, while documentary “Unknown: Cave of Bones” came in second place with 6.5 million viewers. John Boyega and Jamie Foxx-led “They Cloned Tyrone” debuted to the third spot on the list with 6.3 million views and animated flick “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish” came in forth place in terms of this week’s viewership.

“Bird Box Barcelona” also made a splash as this week’s most-viewed title with with 19 million views. The thriller adaptation remained atop the Non-English films list for the second week in a row, ahead of Turkish film “Love Tactics 2,” which took the No. 2 spot with 5.2 million views. Other new additions to the list include Mexican film “The (Almost) Legends,” which debuted to the fourth spot on the list with 2.8 million views, as well as French drama “Gold Brick,” which took fifth place with 2.7 million views.

In terms of Non-English TV, K-drama “King the Land”nabbed the top spot on the list with 4.7 millions views, ahead of Japanese series “Burn the House Down,” which took second place with 3.5 million views, and Indian thriller “Kohrra,” which debuted in the third spot on the list with 2.4 million views.