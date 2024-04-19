Apple TV+ Has the Heaviest Concentration of New Shows, but Nostalgia Fuels Peacock and Paramount+ | Charts

Rebecca Furguson stars in Silo. A woman with brown hair pulled back, wearing a basic green sweater stares out of frame
Rebecca Ferguson in "Silo" (AppleTV+)

One of the pivotal questions in the streaming industry is how much platforms depend on new releases to attract and retain audiences. That question is particularly relevant after the 2023 strike, which stunted the release of new scripted content for several months, and platforms had to lean on legacy TV shows and unscripted content to keep audiences’ engagement.

Using Parrot Analytics’ Content Panorama, we can break down each platform’s TV catalog by how long ago a show released new episodes and provide insights on how much each platform relies on new content, whether in the form of new seasons or new shows released.

Cole Strain

Cole Strain is the vice president of measurement products at Samba TV, a WrapPRO partner. For more from Samba TV, visit its website. For more from WrapPRO’s partners, visit the Data and Analysis Hub.

