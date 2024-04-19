One of the pivotal questions in the streaming industry is how much platforms depend on new releases to attract and retain audiences. That question is particularly relevant after the 2023 strike, which stunted the release of new scripted content for several months, and platforms had to lean on legacy TV shows and unscripted content to keep audiences’ engagement.

Using Parrot Analytics’ Content Panorama, we can break down each platform’s TV catalog by how long ago a show released new episodes and provide insights on how much each platform relies on new content, whether in the form of new seasons or new shows released.