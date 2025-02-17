Everything We Know About Christopher Nolan’s ‘The Odyssey’

Christopher Nolan has begun shooting his next film, “The Odyssey.”

Produced by Universal Pictures, the star-studded blockbuster will be Nolan’s follow-up to his Best Picture-winning 2023 hit “Oppenheimer” and will reunite him with a number of his past collaborators both in front of and behind the camera.

An adaptation of Homer’s Ancient Greek poem, Nolan intends to shoot the period epic with “brand new Imax film technology,” making it a big-screen adaptation of “The Odyssey” the likes of which audiences have never seen before.

The film is still over a year away, but here’s everything we know right now about “The Odyssey.”

When does “The Odyssey” come out?

Christopher Nolan’s “The Odyssey” is set to hit theaters on July 17, 2026.

Is “The Odyssey” in theaters or streaming?

“The Odyssey” isn’t in theaters or streaming yet. When it is eventually released in July 2026, though, it will be a theatrical exclusive, which means it will only be available to watch first in cinemas.

Christopher Nolan has long been a proponent of the theatrical experience, and coming off the financial success of “Oppenheimer,” there’s no reason to believe he will settle for anything less than a long theatrical window for “The Odyssey.”

Who stars in “The Odyssey”?

“Interstellar” and “Oppenheimer” scene-stealer Matt Damon is finally getting the chance to lead a Christopher Nolan film with “The Odyssey.” He’s set to play Greek hero Odysseus, and he’ll be joined by an impressive ensemble of other past Nolan collaborators, including Robert Pattinson, Anne Hathaway, Elliot Page, Benny Safdie, Bill Irwin and Himesh Patel.

The film will also feature Nolan newcomers Zendaya, Tom Holland, Jon Bernthal, Charlize Theron, Mia Goth, Lupita Nyong’o, Samantha Morton, John Leguizamo, Corey Hawkins and Will Yun Lee. Together, the actors form a massive ensemble befitting an adaptation of a story as sprawling as “The Odyssey.”

What is “The Odyssey” about?

Christopher Nolan’s “The Odyssey” is an adaptation of the story of the same name written nearly 3,000 years ago by Ancient Greek poet Homer. Set after the 10-year long Trojan War, it follows Odysseus, the king of the island Ithaca, as he encounters a murderous cyclops, deadly sirens and a witch goddess, among other memorable detours and characters, on his decade-spanning journey home.

“The Odyssey” has been adapted multiple times over the years. Its most noteworthy adaptations include a 1997 miniseries starring Armand Assante, Bernadette Peters, Isabella Rossellini and Vanessa Williams, as well as the Coen Brothers’ satirical 2000 musical “O Brother, Where Art Thou?” and the 2024 drama “The Return” starring Juliette Binoche and Ralph Fiennes.

Nolan’s film is shaping up to be the biggest, most expensive and most ambitious adaptation of the epic poem to date.

Where is Christopher Nolan filming “The Odyssey”?

In its original announcement of the film, Universal Pictures teased that “The Odyssey” will be shot “across the world,” and it looks like both the studio and Nolan are following through on that promise. The film is currently set to be shot in the United Kingdom, Morocco and throughout the Aeolian Islands located near Sicily, including the island of Favignana, where it’s believed Homer envisioned certain scenes in “The Odyssey” taking place.

Is there a trailer for “The Odyssey”?

Not yet! “The Odyssey” only just began filming, which means it will likely be some time before a trailer for it is released. Stay tuned to this page in the meantime. We will update as new information and footage comes through.