Mia Goth Boards Christopher Nolan’s ‘The Odyssey’

Mia Goth has joined the cast of Christopher Nolan’s “The Odyssey” at Universal, TheWrap has learned.

The original epic poem, written in the 8th century BC, follows the Greek hero Odysseus as he journeys home after the Trojan War.

According to the official release, “Christopher Nolan’s next film ‘The Odyssey’ is a mythic action epic shot across the world using brand new Imax film technology. The film brings Homer’s foundational saga to Imax film screens for the first time and opens in theaters everywhere on July 17, 2026.”

Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Zendaya, Robert Pattinson, Lupita Nyong’o, Anne Hathaway and Charlize Theron are among those who will appear in the movie.

“The Odyssey” marks Nolan’s first feature since “Oppenheimer,” which won seven Academy Awards, including Best Picture and Best Director.

It will be interesting to see how the filmmaker tackles the material, which is defined by its fantastical adventures and wild creatures – sirens, gods and monsters. What this “brand new Imax film technology” is exactly remains to be seen.

Principal photography on the film is expected to begin in February, and Nolan is reportedly set to shoot the Ancient Greek epic in the United Kingdom, Morocco, and the Aeolian Islands near Sicily, Italy. Recent reports of a rumored $250 million production budget have pointed toward it being the most expensive film of Nolan’s career to date.

Goth will next be seen in Guillermo del Toro’s “Frankenstein.” She is repped by WME and Curtis Brown.

