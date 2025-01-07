Cinema Audio Society Likes the Sound of ‘A Complete Unknown,’ ‘Wicked’

“A Complete Unknown,” “Deadpool & Wolverine,” “Dune: Part Two,” “Gladiator II” and “Wicked” have received nominations for the 61st annual CAS Awards for Outstanding Sound Mixing in 2024, the Cinema Audio Society announced on Tuesday.

All five of those films are also on the 10-film Oscar shortlist in the Best Sound category, and four of the five received multiple nominations on Monday for the Motion Picture Sound Editors’ Golden Reel Awards. “Gladiator II” is on the Oscar shortlist but was bypassed by the MPSE.

Since the Oscars combined Best Sound Mixing and Best Sound Editing into a single Best Sound category in 2020, CAS nominees have gone on to receive 15 of the 20 Oscar nominations. But only two of the five matched last year, after the first three years had produced four or five matches each year.

In the animation category, the CAS nominees were “Inside Out 2,” “Moana 2,” “Mufasa: The Lion King,” “The Wild Robot” and “Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl.” Documentary nominations went to “Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story,” “The Blue Angels” and three music docs: “Elton John: Never Too Late,” “I Am: Celine Dion” and “Music by John Williams.”

Television nominees included “Baby Reindeer,” “Ripley,” “Stax: Soulsville, USA,” “Shōgun,” “Slow Horses,” “Yellowstone,” “Hacks,” “The Bear” and the specials “Beatles ’64,” “Jim Henson: Idea Man,” “The 100th: Billy Joel at Madison Square Garden” and “Yacht Rock: A Documentary.”

Winners will be announced at the 61st annual CAS Awards on Saturday, Feb. 22 at the Beverly Hilton. Also at the ceremony, “Dune: Part Two” director Denis Villeneuve will receive the Filmmaker Award and sound mixer Tod A. Maitland will be presented with the CAS Career Achievement Award.

Here are the nominees. A full list that includes the nominated sound mixers in each category can be seen at www.cinemaaudiosociety.org.

MOTION PICTURES – LIVE ACTION

“A Complete Unknown”

“Deadpool & Wolverine”

“Dune: Part Two”

“Gladiator II”

“Wicked: Part One”

MOTION PICTURES – ANIMATED

“Inside Out 2”

“Moana 2”

“Mufasa: The Lion King”

“The Wild Robot”

“Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl”

MOTION PICTURES – DOCUMENTARY

“Elton John: Never Too Late”

“I Am: Celine Dion”

“Music by John Williams”

“Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story”

“The Blue Angels”

NON-THEATRICAL MOTION PICTURES OR LIMITED SERIES

“Baby Reindeer”: S01 E07 “Episode 7”

“Masters of the Air”: S01 E05 “Part Five”

“Ripley”: S01 E03 “III Sommerso”

“Stax: Soulsville, USA”: S01 E02 “Soul Man”

“The Penguin”: S01 E01 “After Hours”

TELEVISION SERIES – ONE HOUR

“Fallout”: S01 E01 “The End”

“Shōgun”: S01 E01 “Broken to the First”

“Slow Horses”: S04 E06 “Hello Goodbye”

“True Detective: Night Country”: S04 E06 “Part 6”

“Yellowstone”: S05 E14 “Life is a Promise”

TELEVISION SERIES – HALF HOUR

“Curb Your Enthusiasm”: S12 E09 “Ken/Kendra”

“Hacks”: S03 EP09 “Bulletproof”

“Only Murders in the Building”: S04 E06 “Blow Up”

“The Bear”: S03 E03 “Doors”

“What We Do in the Shadows”: S06 E05 “Nandor’s Army”

TELEVISION NON-FICTION, VARIETY or MUSIC – SERIES or SPECIALS

“Beatles ’64”

“Formula 1: Drive to Survive”: S06 E08 “Forza Ferrari”

“Jim Henson: Idea Man”

“The 100th: Billy Joel at Madison Square Garden”

“Yacht Rock: A Dockumentary”

STUDENT RECOGNITION AWARD FINALISTS

Kaitlyn Frazier, Ohio University

Aidan Jones, Savannah College of Art and Design

Guillermo Moya, Full Sail University

Tejumoluwa Olarewaju, Savannah College of Art and Design

Trinh Vo, DePaul University