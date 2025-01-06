‘Deadpool & Wolverine,’ ‘Dune: Part Two’ Lead Golden Reel Sound Editing Nominations

“Deadpool & Wolverine” and “ Dune: Part Two” led all films in nominations for the Motion Picture Sound Editors’ Golden Reel Awards, the MPSE announced on Monday morning. The two large-scale productions each received three nominations in the seven Golden Reel feature-film categories, with both films nominated for its feature dialogue/ADR, feature effects/Foley and music editing.

Films with two nominations included “Alien: Romulus,” “A Complete Unknown,” “Emilia Perez,” “Wicked” and the two documentaries “Elton John: Never Too Late” and “Music by John Williams.”

In the Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Feature Effects/Foley category, the Golden Reel category that most closely corresponds to the Academy Award for Best Sound, the nominees were “Alien: Romulus,” “Deadpool & Wolverine,” “Dune: Part Two,” “Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga,” “Nosferatu” and “September 5.”

Television programs with multiple nominations included “The Penguin,” “Ripley,” “Masters of the Air,” “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power,” “Slow Horses” and “Baby Reindeer.”

Seven of the films on the Oscars shortlist in the sound category – “Alien: Romulus,” “A Complete Unknown,” “Deadpool & Wolverine,” “Dune: Part Two,” “Emilia Perez,” “Wicked” and “The Wild Robot” – were also nominated by the MPSE. Three films – “Blitz,” “Gladiator II” and “Joker: Folie a Deux” – were shortlisted by the Academy but not nominated by the MPSE.

Winners will be announced at the 72nd annual MPSE Golden Reel Awards on Sunday, Feb. 23 at the Wilshire Ebell Theatre in Los Angeles. Also at that ceremony, Kevin Costner will receive the Filmmaker Award and Greg Hedgepath will receive the Career Achievement Award.

The other professional sound organization that gives out awards, the Cinema Audio Society, will announce its nominees for sound mixing on Tuesday.

Here is the list of nominees. A full list with the nominated editors in each category can be found at the MPSE website.

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Broadcast Animation

Jurassic World: Chaos Theory: “Into The Fog” (Netflix)

LEGO Star Wars: “Rebuild The Galaxy: Part Two” (Disney+)

Secret Level: “Warhammer 40,000: They Shall Know No Fear” (Amazon Prime)

Star Trek Prodigy: “The Devourer of All Things, Part II” (Netflix)

Transformers: Earthspark: “Judgment Day: Part 2” (Nickelodeon)

X-Men ’97: “Fire Made Flesh” (Disney+)

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Broadcast Long Form Dialogue / ADR

Lioness: “Beware the Old Soldier” (Paramount+)

Masters of the Air: Part Nine (Apple TV+)

The Penguin: “Cent’Anni” (HBO MAX)

Ripley: “V LUCIO” (Netflix)

Shōgun: “Ladies of the Willow World” (FX)

Slow Horses: “Hello Goodbye” (Apple TV+)

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Broadcast Long Form Effects / Foley

House of the Dragon: “The Red Dragon and the Gold” (HBO MAX)

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power: “Doomed to Die” (Amazon Prime)

Masters of the Air: Part Five (Apple TV+)

The Penguin: “After Hours” (HBO MAX)

Ripley: “III Sommerso” (Netflix)

Shōgun: “Broken to the Fist” (FX)

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Broadcast Short Form

Baby Reindeer: Episode 7 (Netflix)

The Bear: “Doors” (FX)

Earthsounds: “Australian Forests” (Apple TV+)

Only Murders in the Building: “Blow Up” (Hulu)

What We Do in the Shadows: “Come Out and Play” (FX)

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Feature Animation

Inside Out 2 (Disney+)

The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim (Warner Bros. Animation)

Mufasa: The Lion King (Walt Disney Pictures)

The Wild Robot (Universal Pictures)

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Feature Documentary

The Blue Angels (Amazon Prime)

Dahomey (Amazon Prime)

Elton John: Never Too Late (Disney+)

Music by John Williams (Disney+)

Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story (HBO MAX)

Will & Harper (Netflix)

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing –Feature International

Emilia Pérez (Netflix)

The Girl with the Needle (Mubi)

The Goat Life (Netflix)

Kneecap (Netflix)

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Feature Dialogue / ADR

Alien: Romulus (20th Century Studios)

A Complete Unknown (Searchlight Pictures)

Deadpool & Wolverine (Marvel Studios)

Dune: Part Two (Warner Bros. Pictures)

Saturday Night (Columbia Pictures)

Wicked (Universal Pictures)

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Feature Effects / Foley

Alien: Romulus 20th Century Studios

Deadpool & Wolverine Marvel Studios

Dune: Part Two Warner Bros. Pictures

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga Warner Bros. Pictures

Nosferatu Focus Features

September 5 Paramount Pictures

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Non-Theatrical Animation

Arcane: “The Dirt Under Your Nails” (Netflix)

Invincible: “I Thought You Were Stronger” (Amazon Prime)

Justice League: “Crisis on Infinite Earths – Part Three” (Warner Bros. Animation)

Orion and the Dark (Netflix)

Watchmen: Chapter 1 (Studio Mir)

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Non-Theatrical Documentary

Apollo 13: Survival (Netflix)

The Beach Boys (Disney+)

Fly (National Geographic)

Formula 1: Drive to Survive: “Forza Ferrari” (Netflix)

Jim Henson Idea Man (Disney+)

Steve! (Martin) A Documentary in 2 Pieces (Apple TV+)

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Non-theatrical Feature

Atlas (Netflix)

Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F (Netflix)

The Killer (Netflix)

Música (Amazon Prime)

Rebel Moon – Part Two: The Scargiver (Netflix)

Outstanding Achievement in Music Editing – Broadcast Long Form

Fallout: “The End” (Amazon Prime)

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power: “Doomed to Die” (Amazon Prime)

The Penguin: “Cent’Anni” (HBO MAX)

Ripley: “VIII NARCISSUS” (Netflix)

Salem’s Lot (HBO Max)

Slow Horses: “Returns” (Apple TV+)

Outstanding Achievement in Music Editing – Broadcast Short Form

Baby Reindeer: Episode 1 (Netflix)

The Bear: “Doors” (FX)

Only Murders in the Building: “My Best Friend’s Wedding” (Hulu)

Shrinking: “Last Drink” (Apple TV+)

We Are Lady Parts: “The Reason” (Peacock)

Outstanding Achievement in Music Editing – Documentary

Beatles ’64 (Disney+)

Elton John: Never Too Late (Disney+)

The Greatest Night in Pop (Netflix)

Jim Henson Idea Man (Disney+)

Music by John Williams (Disney+)

Outstanding Achievement in Music Editing – Feature Motion Picture

Better Man (Paramount Pictures)

A Complete Unknown (Searchlight Pictures)

Deadpool & Wolverine (Marvel Studios)

Dune: Part Two (Warner Bros. Pictures)

Emilia Pérez (Netflix)

Wicked (Universal Pictures)

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Game Dialogue / ADR

Batman: Arkham Shadow

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth

Star Wars Outlaws

Until Dawn

Outstanding Achievement in Music Editing – Game Music

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

Diablo IV: Vessel of Hatred

Dragon Age: The Veilguard

Helldivers 2

Star Wars Outlaws

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Game Effects / Foley

Batman: Arkham Shadow

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

Helldivers 2

LEGO Horizon Adventures

Star Wars Outlaws

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Student Film (Verna Fields Award)

At the Riverbank (Chapman University)

Brigham Young University: Student Accomplice (Brigham Young University)

Bubble Boy (National Film and Television School)

Intermission (National Film & Television School)

Last Remembrances (University of Southern California)

The Memories of Autumn (Beijing Film Academy)

Songbirds (Savannah College of Art and Design)

Wrestle-Off (University of Southern California)