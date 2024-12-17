‘Dune: Part Two’ and ‘Wicked’ Land on 2025 Oscars Shortlists for Makeup, Visual Effects and Sound

The Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences has released the shortlists for 10 categories in the Oscars race for 2024, and “Dune: Part Two” and “Wicked” have landed on the shortlists for Makeup and Hairstyling, Visual Effects and Sound.

At last year’s shortlist announcement, only “Napoleon” appeared on all three lists. Films that landed on sound and VFX shortlists include “Deadpool & Wolverine,” “Alien: Romulus” and “Gladiator II.” One film, “Emilia Pérez,” appeared on both the sound and makeup list. In a surprising omission, George Miller’s “Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga” was not shortlisted in any of the three categories.

The Makeup and Hairstyling category includes biopics such as “Maria,” “The Apprentice” and “Waltzing With Brando,” as per usual, but was otherwise dominated by genre movies, such as “Nosferatu,” “Beetlejuice Beetlejuice” and “The Substance.”

Best Sound’s shortlist, now in its fourth year of early release, is ruled by action films such as “Gladiator II,” but also a strong showing from musical or music-biopics like “Wicked,” “Joker: Folie à Deux,” “Emilia Pérez” and “A Complete Unknown.”

For the category of Best Visual Effects, blockbusters appear in the lineup, including “Twisters” and “Deadpool & Wolverine.” Animal-centric movies also nabbed spots, such as “Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes,” “Mufasa: The Lion King” and “Better Man.”

The nominations voting period will run from Jan. 8-12, 2025, with the official nominations announcement on Jan. 17. The 97th Academy Awards will then take place on March 2, 2025.

Check out the complete shortlists in these three Oscars categories, below:

BEST MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING

“The Apprentice”

“Beetlejuice Beetlejuice”

“A Different Man”

“Dune: Part Two”

“Emilia Pérez”

“Maria”

“Nosferatu”

“The Substance”

“Waltzing with Brando”

“Wicked”



BEST SOUND

“Alien: Romulus”

“Blitz”

“A Complete Unknown”

“Deadpool & Wolverine”

“Dune: Part Two”

“Emilia Pérez”

“Gladiator II”

“Joker: Folie à Deux”

“Wicked”

“The Wild Robot”

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

“Alien: Romulus”

“Better Man”

“Civil War”

“Deadpool & Wolverine”

“Dune: Part Two”

“Gladiator II”

“Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes”

“Mufasa: The Lion King”

“Twisters”

“Wicked”

