‘Citadel’ India Spin-Off ‘Honey Bunny’ Sets November Premiere Date at Prime Video

Prime Video’s Indian “Citadel” spin-off “Honey Bunny” is set to premiere globally on the Amazon-owned streamer on Nov. 7.

The series stars Varun Dhawan as Bunny and Samantha as Honey, with Kay Kay Menon, Simran, Saqib Saleem, Sikandar Kher, Soham Majumdar, Shivankit Parihar and Kashvi Majmundar rounding out the ensemble cast.

“Honey Bunny” is directed by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK, with the pair also serving as writers alongside Sita R. Menon. The show is produced by D2R Films, Amazon MGM Studios, and executive produced by the Russo Brothers’ AGBO. Anthony and Joe Russo, Angela Russo-Otstot and Scott Nemes serve as executive producers on behalf of AGBO alongside David Weil and Midnight Radio.

In a statement, Prime Video India’s head of original content Nikhil Madhok said the series “blends the charm of the ’90s with an immersive narrative.”

“The fictional series will take the audience back to the genesis of this international clandestine spy-agency, delving further into its foundation, activities, influence, and rise in the distinctive and sensational signature of Raj & DK that the audience has come to love, enjoy, and admire,” Madhok noted.

Raj & DK added that the show is a “swashbuckling blend of gritty, fast-paced action and compelling drama with exceptional performances.”

“We are excited to introduce Varun as an edgy action hero, and Samantha has upped her action game to the next level. We are also thrilled to have joined with the powerhouse Kay Kay Menon once again and are lucky to have an incredible cast,” the pair said. “Ever since the series was announced, we have received overwhelming support and anticipation from fans, and that has been truly gratifying.”

The premiere date for “Honey Bunny” comes after Prime Video revealed that the Italian spin-off “Citadel: Diana” would debut on Oct. 10.

“We think that the teams both in Italy and India have done a fantastic job on these offshoots. Each one you can watch on its own and you don’t have to have seen the mothership. But if you have seen the mothership, there are Easter eggs and things that I think people will really enjoy, similar to what we’ve done with “The Boys” and “Gen V.” But each of them are very tonally different,” Amazon MGM Studios TV head Vernon Sanders previously told TheWrap in an interview last month. “They have a global story that people can access, but they’re tinged with things that feel very specific to each region. We’re just incredibly proud of those shows.”

Meanwhile, “Citadel” Season 2, which stars Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra Jonas, is set to begin production later this year, with Joe Russo serving as director. The production will film at Bray Film Studios in Water Oakley, Berkshire starting in September.

“We’re really bullish on what we’re seeing. The material is great, we’ve got some new cast joining and we are rushing to get back as soon as possible,” Sanders added. “It won’t [release] this year, but I’m really hopeful about next year.”

Check out the action-packed teaser for “Honey Bunny” in the video below: