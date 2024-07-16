‘Citadel: Diana’ Sends Matilda De Angelis Undercover Against Evil, Inc in Explosive First Teaser | Video

Prime Video is heading back into the world of Citadel with a new action-packed and explosive teaser of its upcoming spin-off “Diana,” which is slated to premiere on the streamer on Oct. 10.

The six-episode series, which is produced by Amazon MGM Studios, the Russo Brothers’ AGBO and ITV Studios’ Cattleya (“ZeroZeroZero”), takes place in Milan in 2030.

“Eight years ago, the independent global spy agency Citadel was destroyed by the powerful enemy syndicate, Manticore. Since then, Diana Cavalieri (Matilda De Angelis), an undercover Citadel agent, is alone, trapped behind enemy lines as a mole in Manticore,” the synopsis states. “When she finally sees a way out and the chance to disappear forever, the only way to do so is trusting the most unexpected ally, Edo Zani (Lorenzo Cervasio), the heir of Manticore Italy and son of the head of the Italian organization, Ettore Zani (Maurizio Lombardi), who’s vying for leadership against the other European families.”

In addition to De Angelis, Cervasio and Lombardini, the show’s cast includes Julia Piaton, Thekla Reuten, Giordana Faggiano, Daniele Paoloni, Bernhard Schutz and Filippo Nigro.

“Citadel: Diana” is directed by Arnaldo Catinari and developed by head writer Alessandro Fabbri. Other writers include Ilaria Bernardini, Gianluca Bernardini, Laura Colella and Giordana Mari.

Showrunner Gina Gardini executive produces alongside Anthony Russo, Joe Russo, Angela Russo-Otstot and Scott Nemes, David Weil, Riccardo Tozzi, Marco Chimenz, Giovanni Stabilini, Emanuele Savoini and Midnight Radio. The production is supported by the Italian Ministry of Culture’s Directorate General for Cinema and Audiovisual.

The first season of “Citadel,” which stars Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra Jones alognside Stanley Tucci and Lesley Manville, became Prime Video’s second most-watched new original series outside of the U.S. and fourth most-watched worldwide following its premiere in 2023. Madden and Jonas will return for Season 2, which begins production this year with Joe Russo serving as director.

“Citadel: Diana” will be followed by India’s “Citadel: Honey Bunny” starring Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

Watch the full trailer in the video below.