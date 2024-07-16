‘Citadel: Diana’ Sends Matilda De Angelis Undercover Against Evil, Inc in Explosive First Teaser | Video

The first spin-off of Prime Video’s global hit “Citadel” premieres Oct. 10

Matilda De Angelis as Diana Cavalieri in "Citadel: Diana" (Prime Video)

Prime Video is heading back into the world of Citadel with a new action-packed and explosive teaser of its upcoming spin-off “Diana,” which is slated to premiere on the streamer on Oct. 10.

The six-episode series, which is produced by Amazon MGM Studios, the Russo Brothers’ AGBO and ITV Studios’ Cattleya (“ZeroZeroZero”), takes place in Milan in 2030.

“Eight years ago, the independent global spy agency Citadel was destroyed by the powerful enemy syndicate, Manticore. Since then, Diana Cavalieri (Matilda De Angelis), an undercover Citadel agent, is alone, trapped behind enemy lines as a mole in Manticore,” the synopsis states. “When she finally sees a way out and the chance to disappear forever, the only way to do so is trusting the most unexpected ally, Edo Zani (Lorenzo Cervasio), the heir of Manticore Italy and son of the head of the Italian organization, Ettore Zani (Maurizio Lombardi), who’s vying for leadership against the other European families.”

In addition to De Angelis, Cervasio and Lombardini, the show’s cast includes Julia Piaton, Thekla Reuten, Giordana Faggiano, Daniele Paoloni, Bernhard Schutz and Filippo Nigro.

Citadel Global Press Conference
Read Next
Amazon's 'Citadel' Becomes Highest-Spending Production to Move to California With $119 Million in Expenditures

“Citadel: Diana” is directed by Arnaldo Catinari and developed by head writer Alessandro Fabbri. Other writers include Ilaria Bernardini, Gianluca Bernardini, Laura Colella and Giordana Mari. 

Showrunner Gina Gardini executive produces alongside Anthony Russo, Joe Russo, Angela Russo-Otstot and Scott Nemes, David Weil, Riccardo Tozzi, Marco Chimenz, Giovanni Stabilini, Emanuele Savoini and Midnight Radio. The production is supported by the Italian Ministry of Culture’s Directorate General for Cinema and Audiovisual.

The first season of “Citadel,” which stars Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra Jones alognside Stanley Tucci and Lesley Manville, became Prime Video’s second most-watched new original series outside of the U.S. and fourth most-watched worldwide following its premiere in 2023. Madden and Jonas will return for Season 2, which begins production this year with Joe Russo serving as director.

“Citadel: Diana” will be followed by India’s “Citadel: Honey Bunny” starring Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

Watch the full trailer in the video below.

joe-russ
Read Next
Joe Russo to Direct All of 'Citadel' Season 2 as Prime Video Makes Renewal Official

Lucas Manfredi

Lucas Manfredi joined TheWrap in November 2022 after four years at Fox Business. He can be reached at lucas.manfredi@thewrap.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.