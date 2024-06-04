‘Clipped’ Release Schedule: When Do New Episodes Air?

FX is bringing the NBA’s Donald Sterling scandal to the small screen in its new limited series “Clipped.”

“Clipped,” which is based on the hit “ESPN 30 for 30” podcast “The Sterling Affairs,” charts the collision between a dysfunctional basketball organization and even less functional marriage, and the precipitating tape’s impact on an ensemble of characters striving to win against the backdrop of the most cursed team in the league.

Famed coach Doc Rivers (Laurence Fishburne) arrives as coach of the LA Clippers in 2013. With a promising roster of big personalities, Rivers has the building blocks to win the franchise’s first championship. The team’s owner, Donald Sterling (Ed O’Neill), is a well-known problem: he’s cheap, he’s erratic, he’s a bully. But minimizing Sterling’s influence to win a title becomes a personal quest for Doc. Meanwhile, a courtside power struggle escalates between Sterling’s ambitious personal assistant V. Stiviano (Cleopatra Coleman) and his wife and business partner of 60 years, Shelly (Jacki Weaver).

The show is an Obama-era story of racial reckoning delivered via meme, in which V. and the Sterlings discover who really has the power in the internet age, and which leaves Rivers and his players wondering if the expulsion of one bad apple brings about the transformative change the media wants to celebrate.

Below is everything you need to know about the release schedule for the show.

When and where does Clipped premiere?

“Clipped” is set to premiere on Hulu on June 4 with its first two episodes.

Are new episodes released weekly or all at once?

While “Clipped” will premiere with two episodes, the remaining four episodes will be released on a weekly basis. The schedule is as follows:

Episode 1 : June 4, 2024

: June 4, 2024 Episode 2 : June 4, 2024

: June 4, 2024 Episode 3 : June 11, 2024

: June 11, 2024 Episode 4 : June 18, 2024

: June 18, 2024 Episode 5 : June 25, 2024

: June 25, 2024 Episode 6: July 2, 2024

Who is in the cast of Clipped?

In addition to O’Neill, Coleman, Weaver and Fishburne, other members of the cast include Kelly AuCoin as Sterling’s right-hand Andy Roeser, J. Alphonse Nicholson as Chris Paul, Rich Sommer as the Clippers’ PR man Seth Burton, Corbin Bernsen as Pierce O’Donnell, Clifton Davis as NBA great Elgin Baylor and Harriet Sansom Harris as Justine.

Watch the trailer