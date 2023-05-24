CNN Sets Nikki Haley for Next Presidential Town Hall, Moderated by Jake Tapper

Former South Carolina governor Nikki Haley has been tapped for the second CNN town hall of the 2024 election season. CNN anchor and chief Washington correspondent Jake Tapper will moderate the event, which will take place on June 4 at 8 p.m. ET.

Haley will take questions from both Tapper and a live audience comprised of Iowa Republicans and voters from the state. These audience members have said they will pre-register to participate in the Republican caucuses by the deadline set by the Republican Party of Iowa and have pledged to appear in-person at the caucuses.

From 2011 to 2017, Haley served as the governor of South Carolina, making her the first woman and first person of color to be elected as governor in the state. Following her term, she served as the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations for two years under former president Donald Trump. But her most pressing “first” happened in 2023 when Haley announced her intention to run for President, thereby becoming the first Republican to challenge Trump.

CNN’s town hall with Haley will stream live on CNN.com’s homepage and across the network’s apps. Viewers interested in the event will not require a cable login. The town hall will also be available on demand beginning June 5 to TV subscribers via CNN.com, CNN’s apps and cable operator platforms.

This live event marks the second CNN town hall of the 2024 election cycle. Though more of these events will be announced in the coming weeks, it’s difficult to imagine any will be as headline-grabbing and controversial as the network’s first. In May, Trump returned to CNN for the first time in years during a live event moderated by Kaitlan Collins. The event, which was the network’s second most-watched town hall since Trump appeared on CNN in 2016, was heavily criticized. CNN later defended the program after its backlash, calling the town hall “tough, fair and revealing.”