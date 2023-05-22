Journalist and writer E. Jean Carroll has filed to amend one of the two defamation suits she has against Donald Trump after the comments he made during his CNN town hall during which he blatantly denied ever sexually abusing Carroll and even stated that he doesn’t know her.

On May 9, Trump was found liable for sexual battery and defamation in the civil case Carroll filed after she sued the former president for publicly denying that he raped her in 1996 while at a department store. Damages in the amount of $5 million being paid to Carroll was the result Trump’s actions, but it looks like he could find himself dishing out more cash for the most recent comments he made about Carroll.

In Manhattan federal court on Monday, Jean filed a new legal document seeking “a very substantial” amount of additional damages, per reports by The New York Times. While Carroll’s first defamation suit was connected to remarks Trump made after the writer said she was raped by Trump in her 2019 memoir “What Do We Need Men For?”

More to come…