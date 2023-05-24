Laura Ingraham Dismisses GOP Presidential Hopefuls Pence, Scott and Haley: ‘You’re Voting for Mitch McConnell’

Fox News host Laura Ingraham said Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis needs to be “crystal clear” about key issues like China, the border and the economy when he announces his presidential run Wednesday – and in the same breath dismissed fellow hopefuls Mike Pence, Tim Scott and Nikki Haley as GOP establishment also-rans.

“Simply attacking Trump, as a person or his style, it ain’t gonna work,” Ingraham said Tuesday night on “The Ingraham Angle,” according to video of the segment posted Wednesday on Mediaite. “If you want to win the GOP nomination, you’re gonna have to convince people you’re going to do the right thing on China, on borders, obviously the economy, on the military and on judges.”

Ingraham said Pence, Scott and Haley just don’t have the clout or fortitude to stand up to Republican establishment leaders:

“I don’t think that many people really believe Mike Pence, Tim Scott, Nikki Haley would really be able to stand up to the GOP establishment on any of those issues,” she continued. “So if you vote for them, you’re effectively voting for Mitch McConnell – and almost no one in the GOP anymore agrees with Mitch McConnell.”

Ingraham seemed to take more of a wait-and-see approach with DeSantis, who was expected to make his announcement Wednesday night with Elon Musk on Twitter Spaces.

“So that leaves Ron DeSantis, who certainly has shown a willingness to think for himself and push policies that don’t match up with the GOP establishment,” Ingraham said. “He’s taken on the CCP by barring their land purchases in his state, he stood up to the corporate wokesters and he’s built an impressive diverse base of support. So tomorrow night, when he announces, it’s time for him to make his position clear on the key issues where Trump currently has a significant advantage,”

Video of the segment was uploaded to Mediaite.