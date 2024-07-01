‘Cobra Kai’ Season 6 Trailer Teases a Secret From Mr. Miyagi Ahead of the Biggest Fight Yet | Video

“Cobra Kai” teases chaos and more karate in the first trailer for its final season. Season 6 of the Netflix original will premiere on July 18 as the first of three parts.

“We’ve been through a lot to get to this point. And now we’re finally on the same page,” Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) says in this first trailer. Initially, it seems that he’s right. The video shows the pupils of Cobra Kai dojo triumphantly walking the hallways of their school, followed by several training sessions. The video even shows these senseis and students throwing the Cobra Kai sign in the trash. But that peace doesn’t last for long.

“Our strength is that we teach both styles equally. Don’t jeopardize that balance, man” Daniel says to Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) in the trailer.

“Since when do I run s–t by you?” Johnny shoots back.

But the biggest surprise doesn’t happen until the video’s final moments, which show Daniel and Chozen (Yuji Okumoto) uncovering a mysterious box. “Miyagi-san buried secrets for a reason,” Chozen says. “If we open, anything is possible.” Watch the full trailer above.

The sixth and final season of “Cobra Kai” takes place after the dojo has been eliminated from the Valley. Without a proper studio, the senseis and students must decide if and how they will compete in the Sekai Taikai — the world championships of karate.

The 15-episode Season 6 will be broken into three sections, each composed of five episodes. Part 1 will premiere on July 18. That will be followed by Part 2 on Nov. 28, and Part 3 will premiere sometime in 2025.

In addition to Macchio, Zabka and Okumoto, Season 6 will star Martin Kove, Xolo Maridueña, Jacob Bertrand, Mary Mouser, Tanner Buchanan, Peyton List, Gianni DeCenzo, Courtney Henggeler, Vanessa Rubio, Dallas Dupree Young, Alicia Hannah-Kim, Griffin Santopietro and Oona O’Brien.

The series is written and executive produced by Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz and Hayden Schlossberg via their production company, Counterbalance Entertainment. Will Smith, James Lassiter and Caleeb Pinkett serve as executive producers for Westbrook Studios along with Susan Ekins in association with Sony Pictures Television. Macchio and Zabka also serve as executive producers.