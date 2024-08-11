First ‘Coco’ Attraction Is Coming to Disney California Adventure

“Coco” is coming to Disney California Adventure.

“We are bringing our skeleton cast to life via the latest in audio-animatronic technology. Work is underway and we are breaking ground in 2026. And if you haven’t guessed, music will play an important role in this attraction,” Josh D’Amaro, head of Disney Experiences, announced.

D’Amaro said that the attraction was inspired by the immersive Disney theme park masterpieces like Pirates of the Caribbean and The Haunted Mansion and the concept art (see above) featured a boat-type ride vehicle, traveling through iconic moments from the Pixar film directed by Lee Unkrich.

A “Coco”-themed attraction was long-rumored for the Mexico pavilion at Epcot, part of the Walt Disney World resort complex outside of Orlando, Florida. That attraction would have taken over a boat ride, which was originally just themed to Mexico tourism before getting an overlay featuring the Three Caballeros.

