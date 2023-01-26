Colbert Has a Great Cure for Anxiety About the Doomsday Clock: ‘It’s 5:00 Somewhere’ (Video)

The countdown is on: We are 90 seconds from midnight, according to the people behind the so-called Doomsday Clock, which in their terms means we’re closer to the end of the world than ever before. But Stephen Colbert has a solution: Drink more.

Or as he put it in his monologue on Wednesday’s “The Late Show,” “It’s 5:00 somewhere!”

Colbert played the video which showed the people behind the Doomsday Clock standing awkwardly after announcing the end of the world is coming soon. Their facial expressions were blank, and they didn’t show any emotions. Colbert said with the time ticking – they needed to make these final seconds worth it.

“That pause was 90 seconds,” Colbert said. “Shouldn’t we all be dead by now? Guys you just said the world is ending – do something: run, scream, have an orgy – it’s bone o’clock.”

For those of you not familiar with what’s happening, The Doomsday Clock represents the likelihood of a man-made global catastrophe, in the opinion of the members of the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists. This year, they moved the hands of the Doomsday Clock forward, largely (though not exclusively) because of the mounting dangers of the war in Ukraine, according to their website.

Colbert outlined the other reasons why the clock moved forward from unabated disinformation online to the ongoing threat of infectious disease.

“That’s a lot for one timepiece to carry,” Colbert said. “The only clock that addresses all those issues is ‘It’s 5 o’clock somewhere.'”

We have to agree.

Colbert of course talked about a lot of other things in the monologue — Mike Pence’s documents, the battle to become head of the Republican National Committee, and more. You can watch the whole thing at the top of the page.