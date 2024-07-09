‘Conjuring’ Universe Sets Final Film for September 2025 at Warner Bros.

After nine films over 12 years, “The Conjuring” universe is preparing for its grand finale, as Warner Bros. has set the final installment of the New Line horror series for release on Labor Day weekend in September 2025.

The film slides into a placeholder slot set by Warner for a New Line event horror film. The title of the film has yet to be revealed, but Michael Chaves is returning to direct after helming “The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It” in 2021 and “The Nun II” in 2023.

The slate announcement comes several months after “Conjuring” creator James Wan merged his production company Atomic Monster with Blumhouse Productions, bringing it into the latter’s first-look deal with Universal. Wan directed the first “Conjuring” in 2013 and its 2016 sequel and has served as a producer on all subsequent sequels and spinoffs.

Along with three films in the main “Conjuring” series, the franchise has spawned two spinoff series: “Annabelle” and “The Nun.” Combined, there have been eight films in the “Conjuring” universe that have grossed $2.1 billion at the global box office.

In addition to the “Conjuring” finale, Warner Bros. has moved up the release of Maggie Gyllenhaal’s “The Bride!” by one week to Sept. 26, 2025, putting it against the release of Lionsgate’s “Saw XI.”

Gyllenhaal is writer-director on the project, which is a reimagining of the “Frankenstein” narrative with Christian Bale playing a lonely Frankenstein who works with a doctor in 1930s Chicago to turn a murdered woman into a companion for himself. They succeed in playing God, but the Bride becomes far more than they expected, sparking a radical social movement.