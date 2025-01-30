Comedian Corey O’Brien Sets His ‘Red Tour’ for States That Voted for Trump: ‘Laughter Is Universal’ | Exclusive

Corey O’Brien isn’t exactly known for his conservatism. The self-proclaimed “loud, liberal, openly gay” comedian is best known for brazenly outlandish, camp and hilarious videos on TikTok, Instagram and elsewhere, where he’s garnered over 2 million followers across social platforms.

But finding viral fame in those online spaces can often feel like having a conversation with like-minded people who won’t really question what he brings to the table — there’s a reason for the algorithm. So in an effort to prove to himself and others that “laughter is universal,” O’Brien is setting his sights on four “Red” states for his upcoming comedy tour, aptly named “The Red Tour.”

Per the tour’s logline, O’Brien — a longtime LGBTQ+ advocate and former professional dancer for the likes of French Montana, Iggy Azalea, Ne-yo and “RuPaul’s Drag Race” — invites guests from both sides of the political aisle to engage with politics and identity through laughter.

“In this tour, O’Brien will dive deep into [his] personal experiences, share his hilariously controversial thoughts on everything from transgender athletes to Matt Gaetz’ eyebrows, as well as foster interactive conversations from people on both sides of the political aisle,” the tour’s release states.

First stop for his Red Tour is Tempe, Arizona on March 20, followed by Houston, Texas on March 22, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on March 24 and Dania Beach, Florida on May 22.

TheWrap caught up with O’Brien to learn more about what’s to come.

How did you land on the idea to bring the Red Tour to typically Red states, and how will more conservative audiences inform your comedy?

I created “The Red Tour” because l didn’t want to just talk about unity — I wanted to step outside of any comfort zone to make it happen. So, I’m taking my loud, liberal, openly gay self straight into Red states to prove that laughter is universal. If I can make a conservative crowd laugh, great. If not? That says more about them than me and they obviously have terrible taste.

Performing in these spaces makes me sharper. Comedy is about reading a room, and I love the challenge of finding common ground with people who might not be on my side. My job isn’t to tiptoe around their comfort zones — it’s to push them, challenge them, and still make them laugh. If that’s too much, maybe they’re the ones who need a safe space.

Sure, there’s a risk of hostility or judgement, but I risk that every day as a gay man, especially now in “Trumps America” — so how I choose to combat that is not only with humor, but by being my authentic self. If someone walks in expecting to hate me, I’m sure I’ll win them over by the end of the night. And if I don’t? At least I made them uncomfortable.

Can you preview what your shows’ “interactive conversations” entail and how you might bring folks with different opinions together?

I don’t just perform for an audience—I perform with them. “The Red Tour” is all about pulling people on stage, throwing them into bits, and making them part of the chaos. Maybe I’m reading someone’s insane Facebook rants, making total strangers debate something ridiculous or forcing an audience member to explain their truly tragic fashion choices. No one is safe — including me — but that’s what makes it fun.

I love seeing people with completely different views laughing together. Because when you’re in on the joke, you stop taking yourself so seriously. And if you leave my show still thinking you’re the one who’s right about everything … well, that’s on you.

How has your own views on political conservatism changed in the aftermath of the presidential election and Trump’s first week in office?

As a gay Democrat, my views on political conservatism have only gotten sharper, especially after this last election and Trump’s first week back in office. His administration’s latest executive orders are a direct attack on LGBTQ+ rights — rolling back protections, redefining sex in a way that erases nonbinary identities, and basically telling queer people that we don’t matter. It’s infuriating but not surprising.

That’s why “The Red Tour” feels so important. I’m not naïve — I know I’m stepping into places where some people might not agree with me, or even like me. But that’s exactly why I want to be there. Comedy has always been about pushing conversations forward, and I’d rather be in the room challenging perspectives than avoiding the conversation altogether.

I don’t expect to change everyone’s mind, and I’m definitely not watering myself down to make anyone comfortable. But I do believe that if people — regardless of their politics — can sit in the same room and laugh together, then maybe there’s some hope. If my presence alone is controversial, then let’s talk about it. If my jokes make someone think a little differently, even better.

As an out and proud comedian and LGBT advocate, what’s it mean to you to create a “safe space” and bring together queer audiences in Red states that may not be as inviting of queer folks?

Growing up, I didn’t always feel like I belonged, and I know so many queer people — especially in conservative areas — still feel that way. “The Red Tour” isn’t just about comedy; it’s about showing up unapologetically in places where people like me aren’t always celebrated. It’s about giving queer folks a space to see themselves, to laugh freely and to know they’re not alone.

I also want to challenge the idea that being queer in a red state means you have to hide. By taking up space, sharing my stories, and engaging with audiences who might not have much exposure to queer people, I hope to make a small shift — whether it’s a queer person in the crowd feeling seen or a conservative audience member realizing that, at the end of the day, we’re all just people trying to enjoy a night out.

A “safe space” doesn’t mean we all agree on everything; it means you can be yourself without fear. And if I can provide that, even for just an hour on stage, then I’m doing what I set out to do.

Tickets are available now at coreyobrienonline.com.