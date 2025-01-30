Bob the Drag Queen to Host 13th Annual Queerties | Exclusive

The 2025 Queerties Awards will have one badass emcee front and center when Bob the Drag Queen hosts the March 11 ceremony, TheWrap can exclusively reveal.

And being a badass pop culture icon means unflinchingly holding truth to power — or in this case, calling out President Donald Trump’s effort to limit the rights of transgender people, from banning gender-affirming care for teens to blocking trans folks from serving in the military.

“The Trump administration has gone full-scorched Earth in an attempt to dismantle queerness from every aspect, from trans to nonbinary; people trying to make our existence seem perverse and perverted, when in reality, queer people have been here as long as our cis, straight and hetero counterparts,” Bob told TheWrap in an exclusive interview.

Now more than ever, it is important for the LGBTQ+ community to celebrate its achievements and one another, the performer said: “Engaging with queer content builds community. It does more than you could imagine.”

As a nine-time Queerties nominee and the 2023 winner of Best Podcast for “Sibling Rivalry” with fellow “RuPaul’s Drag Race” alum Monét X Change (in addition to their Peabody, Emmy and GLAAD Media Awards), Bob is excited to step up to lead the live event in Los Angeles.

“I wanted to be there to work craft services, but I said, ‘Are there any hosting options available?’ They said, ‘Oh, we were going to have Beyoncé do it,’ but they asked her to step down. She did not want to at first, but when she heard it was me, she said, ‘Well, that makes the most sense.’ No, do not write that — actually, you can write that if you want,” they joked. “I have been to The Queerties and I have been a recipient several times, so it seemed really exciting to get an opportunity to host the show.”

And while Gabby Windey can probably expect an invite to the awards show since she did not vote them out on “The Traitors” Season 3, will Bob’s queer peers like Bob Harper, Carolyn Wiger, Chrishell Stause and Lord Ivar Mountbatten who did vote against them be as lucky?

“I am going to go ahead and extend an invite: The entire cast is welcome to join, even Boston Rob,” Bob shared. “I have no hard feelings toward anyone at ‘The Traitors.’ I think Lord Ivar is in the U.K., so I do not know if he will be, you know, spending time in the States. He is quite a prestigious man.”

In addition to “Drag Race,” “The Traitors” and “Sibling Rivalry,” Bob the Drag Queen is also known for HBO’s “We’re Here,” Dropout’s “Dimension 20: Dungeons and Drag Queens,” their current “This Is Wild!” world tour and their upcoming book “Harriet Tubman: Live in Concert,” out March 27.

One final note from Bob: “Trump for prison 2025. Let’s make it happen.”

You can vote for your favorite 2025 Queerties nominees through Feb. 25. The 13th Annual Queerties Awards will then be held on March 11 and will begin streaming on WOW Presents Plus on March 18.