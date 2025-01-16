‘The Traitors’ Season 3 Debuts as Most-Watched Unscripted Series in US With 499 Million Minutes Watched

You are reading an exclusive WrapPRO article for free. Want to level up your entertainment career? Go here for more information.

“The Traitors” Season 3 debuted as the No. 1 most-watched unscripted series in the U.S.

The Season 3 launch, which saw the first three episodes drop on Peacock on Jan. 9, boosted the show to reach 499 minutes watched during the week of Jan. 6, according to preliminary data from Nielsen. With the Season 3 viewing boost, “The Traitors” ranked as the week’s most-watched unscripted series.

Viewership for Season 3 was up 67% during the week of launch when compared to last season’s launch, which debuted on Jan. 12, 2024. The Season 3 launch was also buzzy on social media, with social volume up 15% from last season’s premiere.

Season 3 welcomed a fresh group of reality all-stars and celebrities including game players Carolyn Wiger (“Survivor”), Rob Mariano (“Survivor” and “Deal or No Deal Island”), Britney Haynes (“Big Brother”), Danielle Reyes (“Big Brother”), Jeremy Collins (“Survivor”) and Tony Vlachos (“Survivor”).

“Real Housewives” stars Chanel Ayan, Dorinda Medley, Dolores Catania and Robyn Dixon were welcomed alongside Bachelor Nation royalty Gabby Windey and Wells Adams, as well as actual British royal Lord Ivar Mountbatten. Additional players include Bob Harper (“The Biggest Loser”), Bob the Drag Queen (“RuPaul’s Drag Race”), Ciara Miller (“Summer House”) Dylan Efron (“Down to Earth with Zac Efron”) and professional wrestler Nikki Garcia.

Alan Cumming also returns as a producer and a host for Season 3 after winning an Emmy for outstanding host for a reality or reality competition program for the second season of the Peacock show.

“The Traitors” is produced by Studio Lambert, a part of All3Media, and is executive produced by Stephen Lambert, Mike Cotton, Sam Rees-Jones, Rosie Franks, Tim Harcourt and Jack Burgess.

“The Traitors” Season 3 releases new episodes Thursdays at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET on Peacock. Seasons 1 and 2 are also available to stream on Peacock.