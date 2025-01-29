Alan Cumming Jokes That He ‘Topped’ RuPaul Charles by Beating Him at the Emmys: ‘Many Have Tried’ | Video

Alan Cumming is currently serving looks, intrigue and cheeky retorts as host of “The Traitors” third U.S. season on Peacock — and just last year, such theatrics nabbed him an Emmy for Outstanding Host for a Reality or Competition Program last year.

The win for Season 2 memorably de-throned RuPaul Charles, who had won for a whopping eight consecutive years in the category dating back 2016. Speaking with “Late Night” host Seth Meyers on Tuesday, Cumming reflected on the win in reliably naughty fashion, joking that he “topped” the iconic drag queen.

“Congratulations, by the way, you’ve won two Emmys for the show. And no small thing, there was a bit of a dynasty for ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race,’ and you were the one that sort of knocked RuPaul off the throne,” Meyers said in the set-up.

“I topped RuPaul — many have tried,” Cumming teased to a giggling Meyers. “But it was — or I suppose you could say, I toppled Ru, like Ru’s a big sequoia tree or something.”

Watch the actor and host’s full interview below:

Cumming said that the win, while celebratory, was “bittersweet” because of the undeniable cultural and social significance a juggernaut reality series like “RuPaul’s Drag Race” holds.

“I think that show’s done so much good in terms of trans and drag awareness and everything like that, which we need all the more right now, of course,” Cumming said. “But in a way, I sort of think we are, you know, it’s not quite as queer, but it’s a pretty queer show,” he added of “Traitors.” (Exaggerated and camp in all the right ways, “The Traitors” features a bevy of “Real Housewives” cast mates and several out-and-proud competitors, including “Drag Race” winner Bob the Drag Queen.)

Cumming continued, saying that he actually ran into Charles at an event and had the chance to chat about his Emmy win — after all, a bit of friendly competition between two prominent gay TV personalities never hurt anyone.

“I saw Ru sort of backstage at a thing, and it was kind of like a bit of a western,” Cumming joked. “I went up to him and I just went, ‘I’m so sorry,’ that’s what I said. And he went, ‘Condragulations.’ It made it all worthwhile.”

Watch Cumming’s interview with Meyers on “Late Night” in the video above.