5 Biggest Changes From the ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Season 17 Premiere

Note: This story contains spoilers from “RuPaul’s Drag Race” Season 17, Episode 1.

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” is back for the show’s splashiest season yet. Mama Ru always has a surprise up her sleeve, and this season is no different.

The Emmy Award-winning competition show returned Friday, inducting 14 new queens into the Drag Race family. This season, each queen will compete for the title of “America’s Next Drag Superstar” and a cash prize of $200,000.

As with every season, there is a twist. RuPaul set the guidelines for the girls and viewers at home in the season premiere Friday night. For a full breakdown of the biggest changes for Season 17 of “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” keep reading.

All of the queens entered the Werk Room together

Unlike the last few seasons, all of the queens entered the Werk Room at the same time. Even though this season has a two-part premiere, each of the queens made their official entrance in episode 1.

This means that all 14 of the queens competed in the runway portion for the first episode, but still only seven showed off their talents for guest judge Katy Perry.

Rate-A-Queen is back

RuPaul announced that Rate-A-Queen is back for Season 17. This sometimes shady ranking system was introduced in Season 16. For this season the queens who were not competing in the talent show ranked which queens they felt should be in the top based on a pyramid ranking system.

Squirrel Games opener

RuPaul brought back squirrel friends old and new for a “Squid Game” inspired opener to the season. The Season 17 queens, alongside all-stars like Trinity the Tuck, competed in a red-light-green-light game similar to that of “Squid Games,” but instead of getting shot the queens got pied. The last 14 queens standing revealed the Season 17 cast.

The Queens’ Choice

Because all 14 queens entered the Werk Room at the same time, they had an important decision to make. Only seven queens would be able to compete in the talent show in week one and seven in week two. The contestants then had to get strategic and decide which queens they wanted to rate and which queens they wanted to compete against. Tune in to see which queens made alliances and which had to sink or swim.

The Badonka Dunk Tank

While no queens will get eliminated in week one because it is a two-part premiere, there is a Badonka Dunk Tank looming in the background. Teased in the trailer for the season, this twist could save a queen from elimination. Viewers may not get to see the splash zone in action this week, but it may come into play when the next episode airs Jan. 10.

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” airs Fridays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on MTV.