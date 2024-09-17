Cormac McCarthy’s Survival Tale ‘The Road’ Returns in a Graphic Novel Interpretation | Exclusive Preview

Cormac McCarthy’s grim Pulitzer Prize-winning post-apocalyptic novel “The Road” was previously adapted for film in 2009, starring Viggo Mortensen and directed by John Hillcoat. Now the story is getting a renewed artistic interpretation in a hardcover graphic novel adaptation from French cartoonist Manu Larcenet, published in the United States by Abrams.

“The Road” features a father and son traveling through a dark dystopia, with the father looking to teach his son the lessons he’ll need to survive in a world where other survivors have become disconnected from their humanity. The original novel’s minimalist prose makes it a striking fit for the graphic novel world, with artwork taking the lead in telling playwright and novelist McCarthy’s tale.

Larcenet made a personal appeal to McCarthy to allow him to adapt “The Road.” Praising its atmosphere, Larcenet wrote, “I enjoy drawing the snow, the chilling winds, the dark clouds, the sizzling rain, tangles and snags, rust, and the damp and the humidity. I draw violence and kindness, wild animals, dirty skin, pits and stagnant water.”

He also avoided any false humility, telling McCarthy, “As conceited as it may sound, I feel like I’m up to the task.” He also promised not to rewrite the story or to change its feel.

“I have no other ambitions but to draw your words,” Larcenet wrote. “The magical part of being an illustrator is to find a silent line to draw with every word. These lines could support yours without distorting them. At least, that’s the goal if this project should come to fruition.”

The book was something that lifted Larcenet from a creative valley, feeling worn down after focusing on writing and instead seeking now to draw.

“For almost six months now, I’ve been reading your book again and again, almost living in it,” the dedicated cartoonist explained in his letter. “I’m starting to see how I could tackle the challenge of following the guidelines you set without feeling trapped by them.”

Don’t go looking for the book to simply be relaying the same visuals that gave life to the book on film.

“On top of that, I’ve been racking my brain to avoid any reference to the movie adaptation,” Larcenet wrote to McCarthy. “I usually write my own comics, one of which (‘Blast’) shares common themes with your book. But I didn’t write ‘The Road’; I really wish I had! I sincerely thank you for allowing me to put my pencil down where your pen went.”

McCarthy approved Larcenet’s request and worked with him on the project, which became one of the last that McCarthy was involved in — he died last year at 89 years old.

This take on “The Road” features sparse color, with sepia tones and glimpses of humanity interspersed among the world’s gray backdrop and dark, detailed ink work. There are no expository passages or narration boxes to guide you through this world; just the stark art and terse dialogue, exploring deep issues of morality and what must be held onto.

Larcenet spent several years on the adaptation, which debuted overseas with a publication in France this past spring.

Other McCarthy books that have been adapted for film include “No Country for Old Men” and “All the Pretty Horses.” One of his last great unadapted works, “Blood Meridian,” is currently in development at New Regency with three-time Oscar nominee John Logan writing the project. Larcenet’s previous work has often received acclaim, including his award-winning “Ordinary Victories.”

Manu Larcenet’s graphic novel adaptation of Cormac McCarthy’s “The Road” is available this Tuesday, Sept. 17.

Read our exclusive excerpt of pages from “The Road” adaptation by Manu Larcenet, below: