Cult Classic ‘The Toxic Avenger’ Looks to Mop Up a Comic Book Comeback

“The Toxic Avenger” was a 1980s camp classic, a horror action-comedy introducing a janitor who faces a grotesque transformation — but goes on to use his newfound superhuman strength to fight his town of Tromaville’s crime and corruption. Now the Troma Entertainment hero returns in a new comic series from political cartoonist Matt Bors of the Nib, a two-time Pulitzer Prize finalist, and artist Fred Harper.

“Last year at San Diego Comic-Con, I approached [‘Toxic Avenger’ codirecror] Lloyd Kaufman and cold-pitched him on an idea I had for a new ‘Toxic Avenger’ series,” Bors told TheWrap in a statement. “At this year’s Comic-Con, I’ll be on a panel with Lloyd talking about the new series launching with Ahoy. … Sometimes things in comics turn out better than you could have imagined.”

Building on the character who’s spawned five films and even a 1990s cartoon, the new comic re-envisions Toxie for the modern world, including Orwellian language used to describe the hero’s toxic origin as an “adverse discharge event.”

“In this new ‘Toxic Avenger’ comic we are pulling from the movies as well as the 1991 cartoon and toy line, ‘The Toxic Crusaders,’ to tell an updated story for our polluted times,” Bors said. “Tromaville is the site of a mysterious train spill of toxic waste, which mutates the teenagers who come in contact with it. The town is placed under a harsh quarantine and our titular hero, the bullied nerd Melvin Junko, is the only citizen stupid and/or brave enough to fight back.”

He fights back against Biohazard Solutions — aka “BS” — and the company’s media blackout, defending his Jersey hometown against other mutant threats on his path toward uncovering the conspiracy behind it all.

“Along the way we’ll touch on a lot of important issues, from the spread of conspiracy theories to how to kill your 50-foot mutated neighbor,” Bors said.

The book also tackles what Bors called “social media mutation,” which we see in our own world, including influencer culture.

“The story Fred Harper and I are telling is about people frustrated by authorities telling them not to worry about their life, that things are fine, even as their dog mutates in front of their eyes,” Bors said in a separate statement.

In a nod to our own misinformed times, the project’s official description says of Melvin’s battle against the conspiracy, “He knows if everyone is simply made aware of the crisis, they’ll act to stop it. Right?”

Maybe not.

The new series is being published by Ahoy Comics, an indie publisher founded in 2018 that publishes a number of titles with a satirical bent across genres. Not just superhero stories, they also dig into social satire, space opera and more. Other notable books they’ve published have included the superhero-meets-Jesus satire of “Second Coming,” alternate world superhero riff “The Wrong Earth” and more.

“‘The Toxic Avenger’ delivers what Troma fans want,” Ahoy Comics’ editor-in-chief Tom Peyer said, making an appeal to the cult film company’s fanbase. “The series has violent action, gross mutations, bursting pustules, eye-popping visuals, and trenchant humor.”

Troma, the studio behind the original film and collaborating on the new comic, was founded by Kaufman and his eventual “Toxic Avenger” codirector Michael Herz in 1974. Their projects also include “Cannibal! The Musical,” “Tromeo and Juliet” and more. Their indie horror vibes have also influenced the mainstream, with James Gunn a notable alum of the company.

“If there was ever a superhuman hero for these toxic, miserable times, Toxie is the one,” Kaufman said. “Toxie and the Troma Team can’t wait ‘til you read — no, experience — the art and stories that the ‘Toxic Avenger’ comic book will explode in your brain, your soul, and your heart. Above all, remember — Toxie loves you and so do I.”

This is Bors’ second comic book series, following the release of “Justice Warriors.” His work has also been collected in the book, “We Should Improve Society Somewhat.” Harper’s art has been seen in books from DC and Marvel Comics, including the acclaimed DC Vertigo series “Animal Man.”

“Toxic Avenger #1” is set for this fall, hitting comic store shelves on Oct. 9. A 2023 film reboot of the franchise, starring Peter Dinklage, screened at festivals last year but has yet to see a wider release.

Read TheWrap’s exclusive excerpt from the forthcoming comic below: