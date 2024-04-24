Three-time Oscar nominee John Logan has signed on to write New Regency’s upcoming film adaptation of Cormac McCarthy’s acclaimed 1985 anti-Western novel “Blood Meridian.”

Based on historical conflicts along the Texas-Mexico border in the 1850s and regarded as perhaps the greatest novel written by McCarthy, “Blood Meridian” follows the journey of the kid, a 14-year-old from Tennessee, as he navigates the brutal and harrowing landscape of the era, most notably a band of scalp hunters who slaughter Native Americans purely for sadistic pleasure.

John Hillcoat will direct and produce along with Keith Redmon for New Regency. McCarthy’s son, John Francis McCarthy, will serve as executive producer and Cormac will receive a posthumous executive producer credit.

“’Blood Meridian’ has been one of my favorite novels since first reading it in 1985. It’s a majestic, beautiful and uncompromising book and I’m thrilled to be able to help bring Cormac McCarthy’s dark masterpiece to the screen,” Logan said in a statement.

Logan, who won a Tony Award for his 2010 play “Red,” has been nominated for three Oscars for his screenplays for “Gladiator,” “Hugo” and “The Aviator.” He also wrote Antoine Fuqua’s upcoming biopic “Michael,” which is currently shooting ahead of an April 2025 release.

“‘Blood Meridian’ is one of the most revered novels in American literature, from one of the greatest writers,” New Regency CEO Yariv Milchan and Natalie Lehmann, president of motion pictures and television, added in a joint statement. “We knew we needed a very special talent to be able to adapt this seminal book and John Logan was our first choice. His prolific talent and remarkable track record consistently demonstrate his ability to transform cherished stories and texts into cinematic accomplishments.”

Logan is represented by CAA.