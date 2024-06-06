‘Criminal Minds: Evolution’ Release Schedule: When Do New Episodes Come Out?

After a long delay due to the 2023 Hollywood strikes, “Criminal Minds: Evolution” is back for Season 2. The series will continue on the cliffhanger of last year with the team investigating the deadly Gold Star while also focusing on their cases of the week.

Here’s everything you need to know about where and when to watch the second season of “Criminal Minds: Evolution.”

When does ‘Criminal Minds: Evolution” Season 2 come out?

The Criminal Minds continuation finally drops its sophomore season on Thursday, June 6 on Paramount+

Is “Criminal Minds: Evolution” streaming?

Yes. “Criminal Minds: Evolution” streams exclusively on Paramount+.

Are episodes released weekly or all at once?

Episodes of “Criminal Minds: Evolution” Season 2 will stream exclusively on Paramount+. It will be released weekly after a two-episode drop on June 6 for the entirety of its 10-episode run. Here’s the full rundown:

Episode 1 – June 6

Episode 2 – June 6

Episode 3 – June 13

Episode 4 – June 20

Episode 5 – June 27

Episode 6 – July 4

Episode 7 – July 11

Episode 8 – July 18

Episode 9 – July 25

Episode 10 – August 1

What is “Criminal Minds: Evolution” about?

“Criminal Minds: Evolution” is a continuation of the popular series that ran for 15 seasons from 2005-2020. The current series is more serialized than the original’s procedural nature but Season 2 of “Evolution” is looking to be a bit more hybrid. Here’s the official logline:

“In the wake of last season’s shocking finale, the upcoming all-new season of ‘Criminal Minds: Evolution’ picks up as the FBI’s elite team of profilers investigates the deadly mystery of Gold Star. As the conspiracy unfolds, the Behavioral Analysis Unit (BAU) is met with an unexpected complication when serial killer Elias Voit negotiates a deal that transfers him to federal custody in the BAU’s own backyard. The team faces its biggest threat yet and cannot emerge unscathed from the mind-bending consequences.”

Who’s in the “Criminal Minds: Evolution” cast?

Most of the faces from Season 1 return in Season 2. The cast includes Joe Mantegna, Paget Brewster, AJ Cook, Kirsten Vangsness, Aisha Tyler, Adam Rodriguez, Ryan-James Hatanaka, Zach Gilford, Felicity Huffman, Clark Gregg, Brian White, and Paul F. Tompkins.

Watch the trailer