Felicity Huffman is set to guest star in the upcoming season of Paramount+’s “Criminal Minds: Evolution.” She will play Dr. Jill Gideon, a brilliant biological psychiatrist, who agrees to help the FBI’s Behavioral Analysis Unit investigate a murderous conspiracy theory.

According to her character description, Jill is reluctant to return to the bureau’s elite team given her complicated history with David Rossi (Joe Mantegna) and her dead ex-husband, Jason Gideon (Mandy Patinkin). However, she soon realizes her specific skillset could help uncover another clue in the elusive Gold Star mystery.

In addition to Mantegna, series regulars include A.J. Cook, Kirsten Vangsness, Aisha Tyler, Zach Gilford, Ryan-James Hatanaka with Adam Rodriguez and Paget Brewster.

Huffman is best known for her Emmy Award-winning portrayal of Lynette Scavo on ABC’s “Desperate Housewives.” She also earned an Academy Award nomination for her performance as Bree in “Transamerica,” as well as a Golden Globe and Independent Spirit Award.

Additionally, she received Emmy nominations for her work as Barb Hanlon, Leslie Graham and Jeanette Hesby in the first, second and third seasons of John Ridley’s “American Crime.”

Huffman’s other credits include the Netflix comedy “Otherhood,” opposite Angela Bassett and Patricia Arquette, limited series “When They See Us” adapted by Ava DuVernay and her husband William H. Macy’s directorial debut “Rudderless.”

“Criminal Minds: Evolution” is an expansion and continuation of the beloved series that ran on CBS from 2005 to 2020. The show is produced by ABC Signature and CBS Studios.

“Criminal Minds” is currently available to stream on Paramount+.