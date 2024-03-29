“Orphan Black: Echoes” has set a June premiere date at AMC and AMC+, the network announced Friday.

The spin-off series, which comes over six years after the finale of “Orphan Black,” is slated to premiere Sunday, June 23, on AMC, AMC+ and BBC America. The news comes as the Tatiana Maslany series celebrates its 11th anniversary on Saturday, March 30.

Taking place in the same universe as its beloved predecessor in the near future, the series will follow “a group of women as they weave their way into each other’s lives and embark on a thrilling journey, unravelling the mystery of their identity and uncovering a wrenching story of love and betrayal,” according to the official logline.

In the accompanying trailer to the date announcement, Lucy (Krysten Ritter) wakes up in a daze with a haunting feeling that something isn’t right.

“You may feel disoriented — you’ve been through a procedure,” a woman informs Lucy, to which she responds, “What procedure?”

What follows is a thrilling whirlwind of discovery and fear as Lucy, who has an unimaginable origin story, finds herself determined to figure out where she belongs in the world. “I have to face them,” Ritter’s character says. “We have to figure out who we are.”

In addition to starring in the series, Ritter serves as an executive producer.

The AMC series rounds out its cast with Keeley Hawes (“Bodyguard,” “It’s A Sin,” “Line of Duty”), Amanda Fix (“North of Normal,” “High School”), Avan Jogia (“Now Apocalypse,” “Zombieland: Double Tap”), Rya Kihlstedt (“A Teacher,” “One Mississippi”) and James Hiroyuki Liao (“Barry,” “The Dropout”).

Anna Fishko serves as creator, showrunner, writer and EP for “Orphan Black: Echoes,” with “Orphan Black” cocreator John Fawcett directing and executive producing. Original series EPs David Fortier and Ivan Schneeberg also return as executive producers on the new series, with Boat Rocker’s Nick Nantell and Kerry Appleyard and Katie O’Connell Marsh serving as EPs.

“Orphan Black: Echoes” premieres June 23 on AMC, AMC+ and BBC America.