“Jessica Jones” star Krysten Ritter has lined up a new major new role.

Ritter will star in and executive produce a new “Orphan Black” spinoff, “Orphan Black: Echoes” for AMC Networks.

Due to premiere in 2023, “Orphan Black: Echoes” dives “into the exploration of the scientific manipulation of human existence,” according to the network logline. “It follows a group of women as they weave their way into each other’s lives and embark on a thrilling journey, unraveling the mystery of their identity and uncovering a wrenching story of love and betrayal. Ritter will play Lucy, a woman with an unimaginable origin story, trying to find her place in the world.”

The show, which is produced and distributed globally by Boat Rocker, will span 10 episodes for its first season.

Anna Fishko (“Pieces of Her,” “The Society”) is the creator, writer, showrunner and executive producer with John Fawcett, the original series co-creator and one of its directors, serving as a director and EP.

David Fortier and Ivan Schneeberg, executive producers from Boat Rocker on “Orphan Black,” are also EPs. Katie O’Connell Marsh, Nick Nantell and Kerry Appleyard will executive produce for Boat Rocker.

Ritter is repped by CAA, Industry Entertainment, Principal Entertainment LA and Brecheen, Feldman, Breimer, Silver, and Thompson.

The actress previously starred on AMC as Jane Margolis in “Breaking Bad.”

“Orphan Black” debuted on BBC America in 2013, starring Tatiana Maslany as several clones. She was joined in the cast by Maria Doyle Kennedy as Siobhan, Jordan Gavaris as Felix, Kevin Hanchard as Art and Kristian Bruun as Donnie.