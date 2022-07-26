In April, “Better Call Saul” co-creator publicly confirmed that Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul will reprise their roles from “Breaking Bad” in the prequel’s final season. Now, with just three episodes to go and fans still waiting for Walter White and Jesse Pinkman to show up, Cranston has explained just how tightly under wraps their looming appearances were kept.

Guesting on CBS’ “The Talk” Monday morning, the Emmy winner detailed how he and Paul filmed their upcoming scenes in secret.

“We were flown in privately and then taxied to a very private part of the airport under the cover of darkness,” he said. “Then took two steps into a tarmac and into a dark SUV. We were both driven to an Airbnb, a duplex. He had the upstairs; I had the downstairs. We were told you cannot leave. So, I would exercise during the day, over the three days around the perimeter of the property. It was like I was in a witness protection program. It was strange, but it was fun.”

Cranston added that even the specific details of their appearance in the context of the final season were kept hidden from them.

“We didn’t even know what episode it was in because it was shot out of sequence for us, to accommodate our schedules. And then as soon as we were done, back in the car, back in the plane and flew out. It was very clandestine.”

As a prequel, “Better Call Saul” has a pre-determined conclusion point already covered in “Breaking Bad.” As a result, fans have been speculating for years about how and why Cranston and Paul may reprise their characters. Yet with “Better Call Saul” traversing various time periods throughout its six-season run, Gould and co-creator Vince Gilligan have left themselves a few viable options for fan-favorite cameos.

“Better Call Saul” airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on AMC and hails from Sony Pictures Television.