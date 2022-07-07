Take a trip down memory lane with a new trailer for the final six episodes of AMC’s “Better Call Saul.”

The celebrated “Breaking Bad” spinoff returns for its final run of episodes on July 11, but before the series completes Jimmy’s (Bob Odenkirk) journey to becoming Saul Goldman, it’s looking back on some of the signature sets and locations that paved the way for the endgame, from the offices of Saul Goodman & Associates to Los Pollos Hermanos.

There’s not much in the way of new footage from the upcoming episodes, but we get a glimpse as Jimmy looks ready to suit up in one of Saul’s signature gaudy outfits, holding up a vibrant green shirt in the mirror while we hear him say, “Let justice be done, though the heavens fall.” Check out the sneak peek for yourself in the trailer above.

The rest of the sixth and final season of “Better Call Saul” returns on Monday, July 11 at 9:00 pm ET/PT on AMC and AMC+ — following a six-week hiatus after Episode 7 aired on May 23 — with the series finale airing on Aug. 15.

Produced by Sony Pictures Television, “Better Call Saul” stars Odenkirk, Jonathan Banks, Rhea Seehorn, Patrick Fabian, Michael Mando, Tony Dalton and Giancarlo Esposito, and it is executive produced by Peter Gould, Vince Gilligan, Mark Johnson, Melissa Bernstein, Thomas Schnauz, Gordon Smith, Alison Tatlock, Diane Mercer and Michael Morris. TV legend Carol Burnett is also set to guest star.

“Breaking Bad “ fans can expect an appearance from original series stars Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul, and Cranston recently revealed some details on just how much we can expect to see them on an episode of SMX’s Basic! Podcast (though you may not want to read on, if you want to be fully surprised).

“There’s a scene that Aaron is in without me, and there’s a scene where I’m in without him, and then there’s a scene where we’re both in,” Cranston revealed. “So there’s three scenes to come.”

But even Cranston doesn’t know exactly how those scenes will play out in the final episodes. He continued, “But to be honest with you – because we shot everything in a bubble and completely out of sequence – I don’t even know what episodes we’re in. You’re gonna find out.”