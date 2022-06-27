Carol Burnett to Guest Star on ‘Better Call Saul’

Legendary actress Carol Burnett is joining the cast of “Better Call Saul” as a guest star for the second half of the final season.

Burnett will play a character named Marion, and that’s all Sony Pictures Television and AMC have revealed about her character.

“I’m thrilled to be a part of my favorite show,” Burnett said in a statement.

“Better Call Saul” Season 6 was split in half, with the first batch of episodes completing their run in May. The final episodes kicks off Monday July 11 on AMC and AMC+.

It was previously announced that “Breaking Bad” stars Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul will play their characters Walter White and Jesse Pinkman, respectively, in the show’s final run.

The series finale of “Better Call Saul” airs August 15.

“Better Call Saul” stars Bob Odenkirk, Jonathan Banks, Rhea Seehorn, Patrick Fabian, Michael Mando, Tony Dalton and Giancarlo Esposito.

Peter Gould, Vince Gilligan, Mark Johnson, Melissa Bernstein, Thomas Schnauz, Gordon Smith, Alison Tatlock, Diane Mercer and Michael Morris are executive producers.

This news was first reported by MovieMaker Magazine.