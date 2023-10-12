Over six years after the finale of “Orphan Black,” AMC has returned with a first look at the upcoming spin-off “Orphan Black: Echoes.” The teaser was released as New York Comic Con enters its first day on Thursday.

The teaser shows Krysten Ritter as a dazed Lucy asking a woman, “What’s wrong with me? Why don’t I know who I am?”

As the teaser cycles between futuristic scenes of a large city, versions of Lucy emerging from pink test tubes and past and present iterations of the character cycling through various settings, Lucy’s monologue changes. “I have to face them. We have to figure out who we are,” she says by the trailer’s end.

Set in the same universe as the cult favorite Canadian sci-fi-thriller, “Orphan Black: Echoes” follows a group of women as they become enmeshed in each other’s lives. Along the way, they will uncover a story of love and betrayal as they learn the mystery of their identities. According to a press release, the series is described as “a deep dive into the exploration of the scientific manipulation of human existence.” This first teaser also describes it as “a completely unique copy of the original,” indicating that this new version will keep the twisting universe fans love intact.

“Orphan Black: Echoes” premieres on AMC, AMC+ and BBC America in 2024. Its first season will be 10 episodes long, the same episode count as each season of the original “Orphan Black.”

The series stars and is executive produced by Ritter, who is best known for her work in “Marvel’s Jessica Jones,” “Love and Death” and “Breaking Bad.” Ritter plays Lucy, a woman with an unimaginable origin story who wants nothing more than to find where she belongs in the world.

Additionally, the series stars Rya Kihlstedt (“A Teacher,” “One Mississippi”) as a tough but loyal neuroscientist named Eleanor; James Hiroyuki Liao (“Barry,” “The Dropout”) as a powerful self-made billionaire who always gets what he wants named Darros; Keeley Hawes (“Bodyguard,” “Line of Duty”) as a sweet but sensitive scientist who’s at odds with her own moral code; Amanda Fix (“North of Normal”) as Jules, a rebellious teenager; and Avan Jogia (“Now Apocalypse,” “Zombieland: Double Tap”) as Lucy’s soft-spoken boyfriend Jack, who is also a single father. Reed Diamond (“Mosquito Coast,” “Better Call Saul”) will also guest star in Season 1.

Anna Fishko (“Pieces of Her,” “The Society,” “Fear the Walking Dead”) serves as the creator, writer, showrunner and executive producer of “Orphan Black: Echoes.” John Fawcett, who co-created the original series and directed 17 episodes, will also direct and serve as executive producer. David Fortier and Ivan Schneeberg, the executive producers from Boat Rocker who worked on the original “Orphan Black” series, return as executive producers, and Nick Nantell, Kerry Appleyard and Katie O’Connell Marsh will also EP for Boat Rocker.