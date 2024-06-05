Crunchyroll has rolled out its lineup for its 2024 Anime Expo, which is set to feature premieres for hit series “One Piece” (English dub premiere), “Re: Zero” Season 3, “Tower of God” Season 2 and more. The mega streamer also shared that it has acquired North American and select international rights for “Bocchi the Rock! Recap Films Part 1 and Part 2.”

The massive event takes place from July 4 to July 7 at the JW Marriott and will include more than 20 panels and premieres. In addition, the platform will debut its summer programming slate, which includes “After-school Hanako-kun,” “Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian,” “Arifureta Season 3,” “MF GHOST” Season 2, “Narenare -Cheer for You!-, No Longer Allowed in Another World” and “Witch Hat Atelier.”

As for “Bocchi the Rock! Recap Films Part 1 and Part 2,” the two-part recap film — acquired and set to be distributed by Crunchyroll and Sony Pictures Entertainment, will have a special panel at the expo, featuring Director Keiichiro Saito and voice actor Yoshino Aoyama. Per Crunchyroll, the story is centered on “a lonely high school girl who does nothing except strum a guitar by herself at home. However, she happens to meet Nijika Ijichi, who is looking for a guitarist for her group ‘Kessoku Band.’”

To top it off, Anime Expo has invited Grammy-nominated rapper Logic for a conversation titled “Crunchyroll X Logic,” where the musician will open up about how anime influences his craft. Plus, NFL star, New Orleans Saints running back Jamaal Williams who will take part in the discussion “Revenge of the Blerds: Black Love of Anime,” which is centered on the relationship between African American culture and the genre.

Other events at the Anime Expo include panels for “Trigun Stampede” and “Black Butler,” premieres for “Senpai is an Otokonoko” “To Be Hero X” and a sneak peek at “Overloard: The Sacred Kingdom.” “Re: Zero” Season 3 will have a 90-minute premiered coupled with a chat with star Yusuke Kobayashi, who plays Subaru Natsuki in the series. Crunchyroll will also bless dub viewers with the English dub premiere of “One Piece: Egghead Island Arc.” There will also be a “Solo Leveling” panel discussion with the Japanese and English voices of main character Sung Jinwoo, Taito Ban and Aleks, as well as the anime’s A-1 Pictures producer Atsushi Kaneko.