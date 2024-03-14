What’s New on Crunchyroll for Spring 2024

Just like with April showers, Crunchyroll is pouring down an all new slate of anime series and films for the spring season.

It all kicks off April 1 with several titles, including “Spice and Wolf: Merchant Meets the Wise Wolf.” The show is centered on traveling merchant Lawrence who assists a beautiful village girl named Holo Wisewolf, who has ears and a tail, in an effort to help her return to her homeland.

On top of that, the highly-anticipated “Kaiju No. 8” lands on Crunchyroll mid-April. It follows the story of The Defense member Kafka Hibino, who makes a promise to enlist with his childhood friend Mina Ashiro so they can protect the world together.

Yet to arrive on the anime streamer are the films “Kuramerukagari” and “Kurayukaba.” Continuing on from the Winter 2023-2024 season are “Tsukimichi: Moonlit Fantasy,” “One Piece,” “Case Closed (Detective Conan),” “Wonderful Picture!,” “Captain Tsubasa” Season 2: Junior Youth Arc and “Chibi Maruko-chan.”

See the full lineup, below:

Available April 1:

“Spice and Wolf: Merchant Meets the Wise Wolf”

“God’s Games We Play”

“Re:Monster”

“The Banished Former Hero Lives as He Pleases”

“Train to the End of the World”

“I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince So I Can Take My Time Perfecting My Magical Ability”

“Saint Seiya: Knights of the Zodiac – Battle for Sanctuary Part 2”

Available April 3:

“Bartender”

Available April 4:

“Wind Breaker”

“Laid-Back Camp” Season 3

“A Condition Called Love”

“An Archdemon’s Dilemma: How to Love Your Elf Bride”

Available April 5:

“The Irregular at Magic High School” Season 3

“Astro Note”

“The iDOLM@ster Shiny Colors”

“Nijyon Animation 2”

Available April 7:

“Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation” Season 2 Cour 2

“Grandpa and Grandma Turn Young Again”

“The Duke of Death and His Maid” Season 3

“As Reincarnated Aristocrat, “I’ll Use My Appraisal Skill to Rise in the World”

“Vampire Dormitory”

Available April 8:

“Tadaima, Okaeri”

“Chillin’ in Another World with Level 2 Super Cheat Powers”

Available April 9:

“Oblivion Battery”

Available April 10:

“Konosuba – God’s Blessing on This Wonderful World! 3”

“Viral Hit”

“The Many Sides of Voice Actor Radio”

Available April 12:

“The Misfit of Demon King Academy II: History’s Strongest Demon King Reincarnates and Goes to School with His Descendants” Cour 2

“Shadowverse Flame: Arc-hen”

Available April 13: