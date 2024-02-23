Tanjiro and the rest of the demon-slaying pack are headed back to the big screen in “Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba — To the Hashira Training.”

In true “Demon Slayer” tradition, the film introduces viewers to the upcoming season. In the case of “To the Hashira Training,” fans can expect a refresh of the Swordsmith Village Arc (Season 3) while also being gifted the beginning of Season 4, which is slated to drop in spring 2024.

The new movie will be centered on Tanjiro undergoing training with the Stone Hashira, Himjima, as he moves closer to his goal of becoming a Hashira — the highest ranked demon slayers in the Demon Slayer Corps.

Crunchyroll and Aniplex handled U.S. distribution for the “Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba — To the Hashira Training” and its global theatrical event that started on Thursday. And don’t worry U.S. dub viewers, there are theatrical screenings in English as well.

Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch “Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba — To the Hashira Training.”

When does “Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba — To the Hashira Training” come out?

The movie will debut in select U.S. theaters on Friday, including in Imax and premium large formats.

The global theatrical release dates are as follows.

Feb. 21: Malta.

Feb. 22: Albania, Argentina, Australia, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Croatia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Hungary, Lithuania, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nicaragua, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Portugal, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Switzerland (Italian-language), Ukraine, Uruguay and Venezuela.

Feb. 23: Belgium, Bulgaria, Canada, Finland, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Luxembourg, Norway, Poland, Romania, South Africa, Sweden, United Kingdom, and the United States.

Feb. 24: Estonia, France (two-day event screening), Switzerland (French-speaking) and select African countries (French-language).

Feb. 27: Austria, Germany and Switzerland (German-language).

What is “Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba — To the Hashira Training” about?

Here’s the official synopsis:

“Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba — To the Hashira Training” will feature “A Connected Bond: Daybreak and First Light” (Episode 11) from the (Season 3) “Swordsmith Village Arc,” featuring the conclusion of the fierce battle between Tanjiro and Upper Four demon Hantengu, as well as Nezuko’s triumph over the sun. Seamlessly followed by Episode 1 of the highly anticipated (Season 4) “Hashira Training Arc,” featuring the start of training conducted by the Hashira in preparation for the forthcoming final battle against Muzan Kibutsuji, an episode never before seen by audiences.

Who is in the cast for “Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba — To the Hashira Training”?

The Japanese voice cast includes Natsuki Hanae as Tanjiro, Akari Kitō as Nezuko Kamado, Hiro Shimono as Zenitsu Agatsuma, Yoshitsugu Matsuoka as Inosuke Hashibira, Katsuyuki Konishi as Tengen Uzui, Saori Hayami as Shinobu Kocho, Kengo Kawanishi as Muichiro Tokito, Kana Hanazawa as Mitsuri Kanroji, Kenichi Suzumura as Obanai Iguro, Tomokazu Seki as Sanemi Shinazugawa, Tomokazu Sugita as Gyomei Himejima and Takahiro Sakurai as Giyu Tomioka.

The English voice cast includes Zach Aguilar as Tanjiro, Abby Trott as Nezuko Kamado, Aleks Le as Zenitsu Agatsuma, Bryce Papenbrook as Inosuke Hashibira, Ray Chase as Tengen Uzui, Erika Harlacher as Shinobu Kocho, Griffin Burns as Muichiro Tokito, Kira Buckland as Mitsuri Kanroji, Erik Scott Kimerer as Obanai Iguro, Kaiji Tang as Sanemi Shinazugawa, Crispin Freeman as Gyomei Himejima and Johnny Yong Bosch as Giyu Tomioka.

Will “Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba — To the Hashira Training” be streaming?

No official streaming plans for “Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba — To the Hashira Training” have been announced. However, it could likely land first on Crunchyroll.

Watch the trailer for “Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba — To the Hashira Training”

Where can you stream the “Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba” series?

The “Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba” series is available to watch on Crunchyroll, Hulu, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Vudu and Apple TV.