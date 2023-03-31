The third season of “Demon Slayer,” which is titled “Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Swordsmith Village Arc” is set to premiere on Crunchyroll Sunday, April 9.

Tanjiro is setting off on a new journey in “DemonSlayer” Season 3, heading to the Swordsmith village, where he reunites with two Hashira, whom are members of the Demon Slayer Corps’ highest-ranking swordsmen — Mist Hashira Muichiro Tokito and Love Hashira Mitsuri Kanroji. But like before, demons are always in and around just waiting for their moment to attack, which is what kicks off an all-new challenge for Tanjiro and his allies.

Fans got to see their first glimpse of what “Kimetsu no Yaiba Swordsmith Village Arc” will bring, as the first episode of the third season premiered in movie theaters internationally during the show’s world tour.

For those unfamiliar with the series, “Demon Slayer” follows the journey of Tanjiro, who embarks on a quest to become the strongest demon slayer after human-eating demons attacked and murdered his entire family, except for his younger sister Nezuko who’s been turned into a demon. On a mission to avenge his family and return his sister back to human form, he seeks to find Muzan Kibutsuki, who controls all demons.

The anime premiered in April 2019 and is based on the manga series by Koyoharu Gotoge, which was published under Shueisha’s Jump comics. The Japanese cast for the third season includes Natsuki Hanae, who will play Tanjiro Kamado; Akari Kito, who will play Nezuko Kamado; Yoshitsugu Matsuoka, who plays Inosuke Hashibira; Kengo Kawanishi, who plays Muichiro Tokito; Kana Hanazawa, who plays Mitsuri Kanroji; Nobuhiko Okamoto, who plays Genya; Toshio Furukawa, who plays Hantengu and Kousuke Toriumi, who will play Gyokko.

Aniplex of America and Crunchyroll will simulcast new episodes of “Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Swordsmith Village Arc” every week where service is available, and exclusively in North America, South America and Europe.