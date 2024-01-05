“Solo Leveling” is one of the most anticipated anime series to hit the Crunchyroll platform and it’s adapted from the beloved and highly-acclaimed South Korean manhwa (the Korean term for Korean-created comics) of the same name.

In this action fantasy thriller, fans witness the journey of Sung Jinwoo, the weakest E-ranked member of a guild of powerful hunters who are tasked with fighting off monsters around the globe. After being given a second chance at life, Sung Jinwoo sets out to learn the secrets behind his new powers.

Animation for the series was done by A-Pictures, with music done by Hiroyuki. Shunsuke Nakashige served as director and Noboru Kimura as head writer.

Here’s your guide on how to watch “Solo Leveling.”

When does “Solo Leveling” come out?

“Solo Leveling” comes out on on Crunchyroll on Saturday, Jan. 6 at 9:30 a.m. PST/12:30 p.m. EST.

Are new episodes released weekly or all at once?

New episodes of “Solo Leveling” will be released weekly.

Where is “Solo Leveling” streaming?

“Solo Leveling” will be streaming exclusively on Crunchyroll on Jan. 6

What is “Solo Leveling” about?

Here’s the official synopsis for “Solo Leveling.”

They say whatever doesn’t kill you makes you stronger, but that’s not the case for the world’s weakest hunter Sung Jinwoo. After being brutally slaughtered by monsters in a high-ranking dungeon, Sung Jinwoo came back with the System, a program only he could see, that’s leveling him up in every way. Now he’s inspired to discover the secrets behind his powers and the dungeon that spawned them.

Who is in the “Solo Leveling” cast?

The Japanese voiceover cast includes Taito Ban as Sung Jinwoo, Reina Ueda as Cha Hae-in, Daisuka Hirakama as Choi Jong-In, Genta Nakamua as Yoo Jinho, Touchi as Baek Yoonho, Banjo Ginga as Go Gunnhee and Makoto Furukawa as Woo Jinchul.

The English voiceover cast is as follows: Aleks Le as Sung Jinwoo, Michelle Rojas as Cha Hae-In, Ian Sinclair as Choi Jong-In, Justin Briner as Yoo Jinho, Christopher R. Sabat as Baek Yoonho, Kent Williams as Go Gunhee and Sungwon Cho as Woo Jinchul.

What is “Solo Leveling” based on?

“Solo Leveling” is based on the South Korean manhwa — or web novel — that shares the same title, “Solo Leveling.” The series was written and created by Chugong.

What company produced “Solo Leveling”?

“Solo Leveling” was produced by anime production company A-1 Pictures, a subsidiary of Sony Music Entertainment Japan’s anime production firm Aniplex.

Who performed the opening theme song?

The opening theme song for “Solo Leveling,” “LEveL,” was performed by South Korean boy band Tomorrow X Tomorrow and Hiroyuki Sawano. The closing theme song, “request,” was performed by Japanese pop artist krage.

When does the English dub of “Solo Leveling” come out?

There are currently no launch date details for the English dub of “Solo Leveling.”

Watch the trailer

Watch the English dub trailer for “Solo Leveling.”