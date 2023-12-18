What’s New on Crunchyroll for Winter 2023-2024

From “Solo Leveling” to the “One Piece: Egghead Island Arc”

"Solo Leveling," "One Piece: Egghead Island Arc" (A-1 Pictures, Toei Animation)
A new anime season is upon us.

Some fall titles, like “Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End,” “The Apothecary Diaries,” “Firefighter Daigo: Rescuer in Orange” and “Case Closed (Detective Conan),” will continue their series run through the winter. But Crunchyroll has added to its slate.

At the end of December, the streamer will premiere Studio Colorido’s anime adaptation for the manga “Burn the Witch #0.8” and will kick off January with “Fluffy Paradise,” Season 3 of “Classroom of the Elite and Season 2 of “Bottom-Tier Character Tomozaki.”

Other tiles include the highly-anticipated “Solo Leveling” (A-1 Pictures) and the “One Piece: Egghead Island Arc,” which both land on Crunchyroll next year on Jan. 6.

See the full lineup below:

Available Dec. 29

  • “Burn the Witch #0.8”

Available Jan. 1

  • “Fluffy Paradise”

Available Jan. 3

  • “Classroom of the Elite” Season 3
  • “Bottom-Tier Character Tomozaki” Season 2

Available Jan. 5

  • “The Demon Prince of Momochi House”
  • “Sasaki and Peeps”
  • “The Unwanted Undead Adventurer”
  • “The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic”

Available Jan. 6

  • “One Piece: Egghead Island Arc”
  • “Solo Leveling”
  • “A Sign of Affection”
  • “Tales of Weddings Rings”

Available Jan. 7

  • 7th Time Loop: The Villainess Enjoys a Carefree Life Married to Her Worst Enemy!”

Available Jan. 8

  • “Tsukimichi -Moonlit Fantasy-” Season 2
  • “The Foolish Angel Dances With the Devil”
  • Hokkaido Gals Are Super Adorable!”
  • “High Card” Season 2

Available Jan. 9

  • “Villainess Level 99: I May Be the Hidden Boss but I’m Not the Demon Lord”

Available Jan. 10

  • “Metallic Rouge”
  • Sengoku Youko”

Available Jan. 11

  • “Delusional Monthly Magazine”

Available Jan. 13

  • “Bucchigiri”

Available Jan. 14

  • “Meji Gekken: 1874”
  • “The Fire Hunter” Season 2

Coming soon

  • “Doctor Elise: “The Royal Lady With the Lamp”
  • “Mashle: Magic and Muscles”
  • “The Witch and the Beast”

Series continuing from Fall 2023

  • “Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End”
  • “The Apothecary Diaries”
  • “Firefighter Daigo: Rescuer in Orange”
  • “Case Closed (Detective Conan)”
  • “Soaring Sky! Precure”
  • “Shangri-La Frontier”
  • “Captain Tsubasa Season 2: Junior Youth Arc”
