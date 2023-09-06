‘Attack on Titan’ Season 4, Part 3 Dubs to Drop on Crunchyroll

The dubbed versions of “Attack on Titan: The Final Chapters” (Season 4, Part 3) are set to drop on the video platform Crunchyroll in September.

For dub viewers and “AOT” lovers, the wait is finally over. Crunchyroll will be delivering English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, German and Russian voice soundtracks for the hit anime series’ latest chapter on Sunday, Sept. 10 at 10:30 p.m. PT.

The original Japanese version of Part 3 of “AOT’s” fourth season premiered on Crunchyroll on March 3 after being delayed earlier in the day, as the hour-long special aired on Japanese network NHK at 12:23 a.m., leaving North American “AOT” fans desperate for answers.

This was an event viewers had been waiting on. The Rumbling is here, and no one knows exactly where the future of the world lies or if Eren will ever come to his senses.

The official synopsis for Season 4, Part 3 reads: “The fate of the world hangs in the balance as Eren unleashes the ultimate power of the Titans. With a burning determination to eliminate all who threaten Eldia, he leads an unstoppable army of Colossal Titans towards Marley. Now a motley crew of his former comrades and enemies scramble to halt his deadly mission, the only question is, can they stop him?”

The English voice cast includes Bryce Papenbrook as Eren Jaeger, Josh Grelle as Armin Arlelt, Trina Nishimura as Mikasa Ackermann, Robert McCollum as Reiner Braun, Mike McFarland as Jean Kirschtein, Clifford Chapin as Conny Springer, Amber Lee Connors as Pieck Finger, Lindsay Seidel as Gabi Braun, Bryson Baugus as Falco Grice, Anairis Quiñones as Yelena, Zeno Robinson as Onyankopon, Jessica Calvello as Hange Zoë, Matt Shipman as Floch Forster and Matthew Mercer as Captain Levi.

“Attack on Titan” is based on the award-winning manga, which carries the same name, and was written and illustrated by its created Hajime Isayama. “AOT’s” Season 4, Part 3, officially titled “Attack on Titan Final Season The Final Chapters Special 1,” was directed by Yuichiro Hayashi (“Dorohedoro” and “Kakegurui”) and produced by studio MAPPA.

Watch the English dub version of “Attack on Titan: The Final Chapters” Part 1 below.