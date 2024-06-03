Republican Congressman’s Son Hijacks Entire Speech by Mugging for C-SPAN Cameras | Video

“This is what I get for telling my son Guy to smile at the camera for his little brother,” Rep. John Rose says of his 6-year-old boy

Representative John Rose’s 6-year-old son is going viral after he hijacked his father’s recent speech on the House floor by mean-mugging directly to the camera.

Rose was condemning last week’s verdict in Donald Trump’s hush money trial when C-SPAN cameras caught his his son, Guy, stealing the spotlight with his antics. The boy spent his dad’s entire five-minute speech making faces, sticking out his tongue, making hand gestures and popping in and out of frame.

“Regardless of one’s opinion of the current Republican nominee, we’d be well served to remember the long and cherished tradition we have in this country of settling our political differences at the ballot box,” Rose said as his son – with near-perfect comedic timing – rolled his eyes behind his dad’s back.

“This is what I get for telling my son Guy to smile at the camera for his little brother,” Rose wrote on X Monday.

Although Guy is merely a Kindergarten graduate, he may already have some leads for a promising career in the future. In fact, The Onion CEO Ben Collins publicly reacted to the cute viral moment.

“To this kid and this kid only: we’re hiring,” he tweeted.

Plus, Collins wasn’t the only one who was transfixed by the C-SPAN clip.

“So sorry I was slow responding to your email, I was tied up watching this over and over again,” Aaron Fritschner said. “Come on, the kid at the very least earned his own chyron,” Jeff Ferris added.

You can watch the entire C-SPAN video, above.

