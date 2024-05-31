With Donald Trump reeling in a felony conviction on 34 charges in his hush money case and the 2024 election inching nearer, TheWrap thought it might be a good idea to go down memory lane of how many times Biden-Harris ally Robert De Niro has taken a moment to completely drag the former president.

Just like New York prosecutors, De Niro has been on Trump’s case ever since he announced his bid for the White House in 2015. From saying the former “Celebrity Apprentice” host might have a “screw loose” to straight up calling Trump a “clown,” the actor has never let up.

In honor of the two New York natives never getting along, let’s recap some of De Niro’s most memorable anti-Trump moments:

Robert De Niro calls Donald Trump a “punk,” “a pig,” “a con” and a lot more (2016)

In 2016, De Niro called the then-republican presidential nominee a “punk” and said he wanted to “punch” him “in the face” in what was supposed to be a nonpartisan video encouraging people to vote.

“I mean, he’s so blatantly stupid. He’s a punk. He’s a dog. He’s a pig. He’s a con, a bulls—t artist, a mutt who doesn’t know what he’s talking about, doesn’t do his homework, doesn’t care, thinks he is gaming society, doesn’t pay his taxes. He’s an idiot,” the actor said.

Robert De Niro says “F—k Trump” during his Tony Awards speech (2018)

In 2018, during his Tony Awards speech, the actor straight up said, “F—k Trump.”

“I’m going to say one thing, ‘F—k Trump,’” De Niro said, throwing his fists in the air. “It’s no longer, ‘Down with Trump,’ it’s ‘F—k Trump.’”

Robert De Niro reacts to Fox News attacking him over his anti-Trump remarks (2019)

Robert De Niro when asked about potentially being attacked by Fox News: “Fuck ‘em, Fuck em.” 😭😭😭

pic.twitter.com/uEThD4mqKc — Erick Fernandez (@ErickFernandez) September 29, 2019

During a CNN appearance in 2019, De Niro responded to questions about how he felt about Fox News taking issue with his negative comments about Trump.

“This guy should not be president, period,” the actor told CNN anchor Brian Stelter, who replied, “And when you say that, folks on Fox come after you, I remember the Tonys when you got up there and cursed.”

“F—k ’em, f—k ’em. Sorry! Sorry,” De Niro said, apologizing for cussing on air. “We are in a moment in this country where this guy is like a gangster. He’s come along and he’s said things, done things. We say over and over again, this is terrible. We’re in a terrible situation. We’re in a terrible situation.”

Robert De Niro says Donald Trump “has a screw loose” (2020)

“I think there’s a screw loose there. He [Trump] just doesn’t get it. If had done what he should’ve done for the virus, he could’ve won this election. I wouldn’t be happy about it, but he could’ve done something right,” Robert De Niro says about Pres. Trump's handling of Covid-19 pic.twitter.com/WVwsA4Jvqh — MSNBC (@MSNBC) November 10, 2020

During a 2020 appearance on MSNBC, De Niro said he feels Trump might have “a screw loose” in response to Trump’s loss in the 2020 presidential election against Biden. He also commented that the former president might have had a chance if he’d done a better job handling the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I think there’s a screw loose there. He just doesn’t get it. If he had done what he should’ve done for the virus, he could’ve won this election. I wouldn’t be happy about it, but he would’ve done something right,” the actor admitted. “He didn’t even understand how to do that. It’s like the gang that couldn’t shoot straight.”

Robert De Niro calls out Gotham Awards for editing out his anti-Trump speech and recites it anyway (2023)

“The beginning of my speech was edited, cut out. I didn’t know about it, and I want to read it,” De Niro said before pulling his phone out. “It was, ‘Thank you. History isn’t history anymore. Truth is not truth. Even facts are being replaced by alternative facts and driven by conspiracy theories and ugliness. In Florida, young students are taught that slaves developed skills which ‘could be applied for their personal benefit.’ The entertainment industry isn’t immune to this festering disease.”

He continued: “The Duke, John Wayne, famously said of Native Americans, ‘I don’t feel we did wrong in taking this great country away from them. There were great numbers of people who needed new land, and the Indians were selfishly trying to keep it for themselves.’ Lying has become just another tool in the charlatan’s arsenal. The former president lied to us more than 30,000 times during his four years in office and he’s keeping up the pace in his current campaign of retribution. But with all his lies, he can’t hide his soul. He attacks the weak, destroys the gifts of nature and shows disrespect, for example, by using Pocahontas as a slur.”

Robert De Niro drags Trump in President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris campaign ad (2024)

In the 30-second video, De Niro outlines Trump’s long history of promoting violence and his plans to act as a dictator on his first day in the White House if reelected.

“From midnight tweets to drinking bleach to tear-gassing citizens and staging a photo op, we knew Trump was out of control when he was president,” De Niro narrates. The video is coupled with a montage of footage of Trump’s public appearances over the past months. “Then he lost the 2o20 election and snapped, desperately trying to hold onto power. Now he’s running again. This time threatening to be a dictator to terminate the Constitution. Trump wants revenge, and he’ll stop at nothing to get it.”

Robert De Niro calls Trump a “clown” right outside of his hush money trial (2024)

We, of course, have to end things with the most recent incident, when De Niro slammed Trump and called him a “clown” right outside the now-convicted former president’s hush money case.

“I love this city; I don’t want to destroy it. Donald Trump wants to destroy not only this city, but the country, and eventually he could destroy the world,” De Niro said in front of a group of reporters on Wednesday. “We New Yorkers used to tolerate him when he was just another grubby real-estate hustler masquerading as a big shot, a two-bit playboy lying his way into the tabloids, pretending to be a spokesperson for himself. He was calling it as himself for himself to fool the press into inflating his net worth. A clown.”

He concluded, “This city is pretty accommodating. We make room for clowns. We have them all over the city. People do crazy things in the street, we tolerate it. It’s part of the culture. But not a person like Trump who’ll eventually run the country. That does not work and we all know that.”