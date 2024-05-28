Megyn Kelly is unconvinced that Robert De Niro is going to help President Joe Biden defeat former president Donald Trump despite the actor’s most recent efforts.

“I was in the primetime of Fox, and we had Robert De Niro on camera in an exclusive rant about Donald Trump,” Kelly told Dave Marcus and Stu Burguiere on Tuesday’s “The Megyn Kelly Show.” “It was the first time he’d really come out and said how he felt about politics. And we broke that on my show, when he ran and lost to Hillary Clinton.”

She continued, “So what is it that they think has changed between then and now that De Niro couldn’t get Trump defeated in 2016 to Hillary, but somehow he can do the job now against Joe Biden?”

Kelly’s comments came after De Niro’s Tuesday morning press conference outside the courthouse where Trump’s hush money trial is slowly coming to a close.

“I love this city,” De Niro said. “I don’t want to destroy it. Donald Trump wants to destroy not only the city but the country, and eventually he could destroy the world.”

He added, “He wants to sow total chaos.”

Kelly further noted that having January 6th police officers join De Niro for the press conference was a poor tactical move.

“These two [officers] in particular have been so partisan, so political,” she said. “They hate President Trump. And I get that maybe they have additional reasons to dislike him, given what happened on 1/6 … Everything he says about Trump is interpreted through the most harsh, partisan Trump derangement syndrome-afflicted lens. We get it. De Niro, too.”