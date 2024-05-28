Robert De Niro’s latest anti-Donald Trump rant included warnings that the former president will “never leave” if re-elected and “could destroy the world” in a press conference staged Tuesday outside the Manhattan criminal fraud case centered on a payment to adult actress Stormy Daniels.

De Niro, whose Trump bashing has become a fixture on the New York streets of late, held the conference outside the lower Manhattan court, saying, “I love this city. I don’t want to destroy it. Donald Trump wants to destroy not only the city but the country, and eventually he could destroy the world.”

Robert De Niro speaks outside Trump’s criminal trial

He added, “He wants to sow total chaos.”

Robert De Niro speaks to the press outside Trump trial. pic.twitter.com/0gjqLLYk3p — New York Post (@nypost) May 28, 2024

Watch De Niro’s remarks in the video clip above.