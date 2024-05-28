Robert De Niro Blasts Donald Trump Outside Fraud Case Courthouse: ‘He Could Destroy the World’

The actor’s latest anti-Trump rant was staged on the streets as closing arguments got underway in the Stormy Daniels case

tribeca-2023-robert-de-niro
Robert De Niro blasts Trump (Getty Images)

Robert De Niro’s latest anti-Donald Trump rant included warnings that the former president will “never leave” if re-elected and “could destroy the world” in a press conference staged Tuesday outside the Manhattan criminal fraud case centered on a payment to adult actress Stormy Daniels.

De Niro, whose Trump bashing has become a fixture on the New York streets of late, held the conference outside the lower Manhattan court, saying, “I love this city. I don’t want to destroy it. Donald Trump wants to destroy not only the city but the country, and eventually he could destroy the world.”

Robert De Niro speaks outside Trump’s criminal trial

He added, “He wants to sow total chaos.”

Watch De Niro’s remarks in the video clip above.

