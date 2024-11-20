The CW Sets Winter Premiere Dates For ‘All American,’ NASCAR Xfinity Series 2025

“All American” is leading the charge when it comes to The CW’s midseason premieres this winter. The football drama will be joined by new series such as “Good Cop/Bad Cop” and returning staples like “Penn & Teller: Fool Us.”

Additionally, this winter will see the premiere of the NASCAR Xfinity Series on its new network home. The 2025 season will begin on the legendary Daytona International Speedway Feb. 15. All 33 races will air live on The CW during the 2025 season.

The CW’s winter season will begin in earnest on Jan. 23, which will see the returns of the crime-focused reality series “Police 24/7” as well as Season 2 of “Crime Nation.” After that Thursday, The CW will celebrate magic, debuting Season 11 of “Penn & Teller: Fool Us” and Season 11 of “Masters of Illusion” on Jan. 24.

On the scripted side of things, Season 7 of “All American” will return with a special sneak peek on Jan. 29 before premiering in its regular time slot on Feb. 3. The football drama starring Michael Evans Behling, Greta Onieogou and Bre-Z is the last CW drama from the old pre-Nexstar guard to remain standing. Last season, it ranked as the most-watched CW series across all platforms.

That will be followed by “Wild Cards,” the network’s top scripted series of 2024, on Feb. 5. Starring Vanessa Morgan and Giacomo Gianniotti, the series will be returning for its second season. February also marks the debut of “Good Cop/Bad Cop,” a new comedic drama starring Leighton Meester (“Gossip Girl”) and Luke Cook (“Hacks”) as sibling detectives who have a strained relationship with their police chief father, played by Clancy Brown (“The Penguin”). That series will premiere on Feb. 19.

Finally, The CW will be expanding its film slate this winter. Starting on Feb. 15, the network will dive into the era of boy bands with “The ’90s Boy Band Boom.” That will be followed by three installments in the network’s “I Am” series that will focus on Joe Frazier, Luke Perry and Raquel Welch.

Here’s The CW’s full midseason schedule. All times ET/PT except where noted:

Thursday, Jan. 23

8:00 – 9:00 p.m.: “Police 24/7” (Season 2 premiere)

9:00 – 10:00 p.m.: “Crime Nation” (Season 2 premiere)

Friday, Jan. 24

8:00 – 9:00 p.m.: “Penn & Teller: Fool Us” (Season 11 premiere)

9:00 – 10:00 p.m.: “Masters of Illusion” (Season 11 premiere)

Wednesday, Jan, 29

8:00 – 9:00 p.m.: “All American” (Season 7 sneak peek)

9:00 – 10:00 p.m.: “Inside the NFL” (Original episode)

Monday, Feb. 3

8:00 – 9:00 p.m.: “All American” (Season 7 premiere)

9:00 – 9:30 p.m.: “Trivial Pursuit” (Encore episode)

9:30 – 10:00 p.m.: “Scrabble” (Encore episode)

Wednesday, Feb. 5

8:00 – 9:00 p.m.: “Wild Cards” (Season 2 premiere)

9:00 – 10:00 p.m.: “Inside the NFL” (Original episode)

Saturday, Feb. 15

5:00 – 8:00 p.m. ET: NASCAR Xfinity Series from Daytona International Speedway

8:00 – 10:00 p.m.: “The ’90s Boy Band Boom” (Original film)

Wednesday, Feb. 19

8:00 – 9:00 p.m.: “Wild Cards” (Original episode)

9:00 – 10:00 p.m.: “Good Cop/Bad Cop” (Series premiere)

Saturday, Feb. 22

8:00 – 10:00 p.m.: “I Am Joe Frazier” (Orignal film)

Saturday, March 1

8:00 – 10:00 p.m.: “I Am Luke Perry” (Orignal film)

Saturday, March 8