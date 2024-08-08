7 Actors Who Could Play Daeron Targaryen in ‘House of the Dragon’ Season 3

The “House of the Dragon” Season 2 finale gave viewers a sneak peek at Prince Daeron Targaryen, and we’ll be seeing a lot more of the as-of-now-unseen third brother when the “Game of Thrones” spin-off series returns.

The final moments of Season 2 Episode 8 delivered a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it glimpse at Daeron’s blue dragon named Tessarion, and showrunner Ryan Condal confirmed in a Monday press conference that fans will officially meet Daeron in Season 3, which is slated to begin filming in early 2025.

If you need a refresher on who Dareon is, he is the fourth child and third son of Alicent (Olivia Cooke) and Viserys (Paddy Considine), though he has not been depicted on screen thus far in “House of the Dragon.” His existence was confirmed in Season 2, when Otto (Rhys Ifans) mentions traveling down to Oldtown, where he says Dareon was living. In Season 2, Gwayne Hightower describes Dareon as a “stalwart” who is “clever” and “kind,” and is “as adept with his lute as he is with his sword. And a feature in the fancies of many a young lady, I’ll wager.”

Fans of the HBO franchise are also set to meet a Daeron Targaryen in the upcoming spin-off “A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms,” played by Henry Ashton, but alas that is a Daeron from a future generation than the one expected to be introduced on “House of the Dragon.”

With writing for Season 3 underway, here are seven actors we think could smash the role of Dareon out of the park.

Tom Blyth

“The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes” (Credit: Lionsgate)

A rising star from the Broadway world, Tom Blyth is at the top of Hollywood’s mind after his haunting portrayal of young Coriolanus Snow in “The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes.” If you forget the dark twist at the end of the movie, Blyth’s portrayal of a wide-eyed student desperate to help his family evade poverty could translate smoothly as Dareon as the youngest brother steps up to help Team Green’s cause. In addition to “Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes,” he can be seen in period pieces like “The Gilded Age,” “Benediction” and “Robin Hood.” — Loree Seitz

Harris Dickinson

Harris Dickinson in “A Murder at the End of the World.” (Chris Saunders/FX)

Though roles like “Triangle of Sadness” and “Iron Claw” showed Harris Dickinson is a bona fide movie star, then actor showed he is just as much of a force to be reckoned with on TV with a standout performance on the FX limited series “A Murder at the End of the World.” He dipped his toes in the fantasy genre as Prince Phillip in “Maleficent: Mistress of Evil,” so why not give him the chance to make his mark on Westeros? — Jose Alejandro Bastidas

Mike Faist

Mike Faist in “Challengers” (Prime Video)

Fresh off playing self-assured and pouty Art in “Challengers” opposite Zendaya and Josh O’Connor, Mike Faist has proved he can convincingly play the role of the steadfast underdog ready to jump in at any point. Just as Faist’s Art took second place to O’Connor’s Patrick throughout their adolescence in “Challengers,” Dareon’s older brothers have certainly enjoyed their time in the spotlight, and it’s finally time for Dareon to step out of the shadows. Plus, Faist’s Broadway background might come in handy should his lute skills be featured in “House of the Dragon” Season 3. — LS

Lukas Gage

Lukas Gage (Credit: Getty Images)

After winning over the hearts of TV fans as he appeared as charismatic yet somewhat helpless characters in “Euphoria,” “The White Lotus” Season 1 and “You” Season 4 — with hilarious cameos in “The Other Two” and Max’s “Gossip Girl” reboot — the rising star could easily fit into the role of a beloved youngest sibling hoping to help in any way he can. Especially given missteps from both Aegon and Aemond, Gage would deliver a spot-on level of unknowing condescension in true “Game of Thrones” fashion. — LS

Nicholas Galitzine

Nicholas Galitzine in “Mary & George” (Starz)

No other young actor in Hollywood has enjoyed a s much recent visibility as “Mary & George” and “Red, White and Royal Blue” star Nicholas Galitzine. The actor has proven he has the chops to take on roles of all types, from seductive royals to stern leaders and even pop stars in Amazon’s “The Idea of You” with Anne Hathaway. He could bring a level of nuance to Dareon that could certainly match those of his siblings Aegon (Tom Glynn-Carney) and Aemond (Ewan Mitchell). — JAB

Callum Turner

Callum Turner in “Masters of the Air” (Apple TV+)

Fresh off a strong performance on Apple TV+’s “Masters of the Air,” Callum Turner feels like an excellent choice to take on the Targaryen prince. The actor showed of his layered talents playing the role Major John Egan on the air force limited series, and also proved he could keep up with a fantasy role as Theseus Scamander in the “Fantastic Beasts” films, so “House of the Dragon” would be an epic addition to his acting credits. — JAB

Leo Woodall

Leo Woodall in “One Day” (Netflix)

Introduced in one of his first major roles as a cheeky love interest with a dark side to Haley Lu Richardson’s Portia in “The White Lotus” Season 2, Leo Woodall has quickly become a leading TV man, and gained even more exposure by starring in “One Day” opposite Ambika Mod. Doing what he does best as a mega on-screen charmer, Woodall’s version of Dareon might be a little bit more biting to his brothers as he leans into his beloved nature. Plus, given his stack of romance dramas, he would definitely match Dareon’s nature as a lady’s man. — LS