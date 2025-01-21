Jon Stewart Can’t Stop Himself From Making a Juvenile Joke About Trump’s Inauguration: ‘I Am a Child’ | Video

Even though he acknowledged that Donald Trump’s second inauguration marks the beginning of an important era in American history, that didn’t stop Jon Stewart from making a dick joke about the event. Politics aside, the man is only human.

The “Daily Show” joke stemmed from a moment in Trump’s inauguration speech on Monday, during which he said, “From this moment on, America’s decline is over.”

After playing that clip, Stewart stared at the camera and tapped his pen on his desk repeatedly. The Comedy Central host then feigned a somber tone: “This is a tumultuous time in American history, filled with much uncertainty and trepidation. But it is very difficult for me to not in any way take the bait of the way he said ‘dick-line.’”

Stewart kept up his faux-serious tone as he explained, “It really did sound like he said ‘our dick-line,’ like the line of our dick.” He then asked if Trump planned on fixing this line “with a tuck or a reassignment?” Stewart continued by asking if the comment was more about Sen. John Fetterman’s shorts, which he wore to the inauguration.

As the studio audience erupted into giggles, Stewart added, “I am a child.”

This is far from the first time “The Daily Show” has turned Trump’s rhetoric into something dirty. Ever since the Republican politician was re-elected, Stewart and the rest of the team dubbed their president-elect coverage “Trump 2.0: Coming for the White House,” a segment that’s accompanied with campaign footage of Trump saying “I’m coming.” So as dirty and silly as Stewart’s Monday night aside was, it’s pretty par for the course when it comes to this late night show.